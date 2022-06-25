Construction firm is No. 1 mid-size company in Top Workplaces for 2022

Bradbury Stamm Construction Vice President Michelle King, right, goes over blueprints with senior project manager Tyler Nunn at the company’s headquarters in the North Valley on June 13. The construction company ranked No. 1 in the mid-size company category for the Journal's 2022 Top Workplaces program. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal) Cynthia Schultz, CEO of Bradbury Stamm Construction. The construction company ranked No. 1 in the mid-size company category for the Journal's 2022 Top Workplaces program. (Courtesy of Bradbury Stamm Construction) Bradbury Stamm Construction crews work on a project in Northwest Albuquerque on May 20. The construction company ranked No. 1 in the mid-size company category for the Journal's 2022 Top Workplaces program. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Bradbury Stamm Construction Vice President Michelle King. The construction company ranked No. 1 in the mid-size company category for the Journal's 2022 Top Workplaces program. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal) Prev 1 of 4 Next

Bradbury Stamm Construction, which has more than 150 employees in New Mexico and over 250 overall across two states, is a place that employees tend to stay as a career, according to CEO Cynthia Schultz.

And it’s a place employees say allows them freedom to grow.

Bradbury Stamm placed first in the midsize category for Top Workplaces. This is the ninth year overall and seventh consecutive year the company has placed in Top Workplaces.

“I have the ability to make big decisions on my own,” an employee said, according to a survey performed by Energage. “I feel like I am trusted and relied on to do a great job rather than being told how to do so. I am glad that Bradbury allows their employees freedom and do not micromanage.”

“I’m given the freedom, resources, and confidence to make decisions that allow me to perform effectively.” said another employee.

The following is an excerpt from an interview with Schultz, whose comments have been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

How would you define the workplace at Bradbury Stamm?

“We have a fair number of multigenerational employees in some capacity. You know, team members where they had an uncle or, you know, a father or something like that (that has worked here). And so, I think that’s made things stronger for the company.

“I think we’ve got an everyone’s-willing-to-jump-in-for-everyone-else kind of environment. I think that not every company has that. And we really strive for people that have that kind of attitude — kind of whatever it takes to be there for each other. …

“And so, we enable them to go do what they know how to do and not get in their way.”

What challenges has the company faced in the last year?

“Construction is a little unique. We were still working through the pandemic. … I think what we’re facing — which is what every industry is facing right now — is just, you know, kind of losing some expertise with retirements.

“Changes in the work environment a little bit — how much stress people want to have. They’re balancing their lives, which is a really good thing. …

“Everyone is resource strained, so we have to do a better job of being efficient and thoughtful and helpful in that environment, which has been a little bit of a difference.

“COVID, we can talk about forever. Unfortunately, there (might) be another wave or whatnot, and we’ll have to work through that. But those things are kind of controllable. “

What does the future hold for Bradbury Stamm?

“Well, I can tell you I get really excited when I look at our team. I envision where we’re going to be in five years and 10 years. And I think I think we’re fortunate that we have some team members that could do a lot of things with the company — if they so choose — and where we grow and what we do.

“Most specifically, right now we’re trying to really make sure we continue to focus on really serving the whole state. Every community needs to have a great builder. And right now, when resources get constrained, it’s very easy to just focus on where it’s easier to work and some of those things.

“Here in the short term, we want to make sure these communities are still getting their projects built — and built well and thoughtfully.”