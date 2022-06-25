Pâtisserie opens storefront location in Albuquerque

Blue Door Pâtisserie baker Brandan Ruiz, left, and sous-chef Alyssa Saldana make chocolate croissants June 12 at the Downtown bakery. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal) Jove Hubbard, owner of Blue Door Pâtisserie, stands in front of a selection of pastries at his new storefront location. The bakery now sells goods out of the shop at 900 Park SW, its original location at Sawmill Market and at the Downtown Growers’ Market on Saturdays. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal) Jove Hubbard, owner of Blue Door Pâtisserie, takes baguettes and loafs of bread from the oven at his Downtown bakery on June 12. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal) Prev 1 of 3 Next

For the past two years, the pastries of Blue Door Pâtisserie could be found displayed inside glass cases at Albuquerque’s Sawmill Market near Old Town.

But now, customers have another spot to pick up a croissant or a loaf of bread with the opening of the bakery’s new 1,200-square-foot storefront location at 900 Park SW in Downtown Albuquerque. Blue Door Pâtisserie specializes in traditional pastries like croissants and croissant tarts, breads, cookies, doughnuts, jams and other sweet and savory selections.

The new Downtown location opened in early June.

Owner Jove Hubbard, who spent much of his career working for hotels in Chicago and New Orleans, said he was drawn to pastry while in culinary school due to the precision of the craft.

“I was always just drawn to the beauty of pastry,” he said. “It’s less of a utility. It’s something that … brings people pleasure and makes them happy.”

Hubbard said he has never owned his own business before, and the opening of Blue Door Pâtisserie just worked out since Sawmill Market was looking for a bakery around the time of his relocation to Albuquerque.

Since opening in July of 2020, Hubbard said the bakery has found a home in Albuquerque, with demand increasing so quickly that Blue Door Pâtisserie soon outgrew the production space at Sawmill Market which prompted the move to the Downtown.

“We have been so happy with the reception from the people that we’ve got here and … Burqueños love their pastry,” he said. “They love the bakery and they love supporting small businesses, so it’s just been a pleasure to open here.”

Hubbard said the bakery has actually been baking in the Downtown location for nearly a year even though it only recently opened its doors to customers at that location.

Blue Door Pâtisserie’s Downtown location is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

The bakery also sells at the Downtown Growers’ Market from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

For more information, visit bluedoornm.com.