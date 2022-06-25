 Electrical company is No. 3 large company in Top Workplaces for 2022 - Albuquerque Journal

Electrical company is No. 3 large company in Top Workplaces for 2022

By Pilar Martinez / Journal Staff Writer

B&D Industries is the No. 3 large company in Top Workplaces for 2022.

Description: Founded in 1955, B&D Industries is headquartered in Albuquerque. The privately held electrical company has one location with 600 employees. This is the first time B&D Industries has made the Top Workplaces list.

From the employees: “I work with a great group of people who all give 110% every day. They are all also very caring and compassionate people,” one employee said. “I’m constantly challenged to better myself and (our) day-to-day operations,” said another employee. 

