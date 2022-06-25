Telecommunications firm is No. 4 large company in Top Workplaces for 2022

T-Mobile US is the No. 4 large company in Top Workplaces for 2022.

Description: T-Mobile US was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. The wireless company’s 53,000 employees nationwide and 1,252 New Mexican employees service 72.6 million customers through its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. It operates 18 locations in New Mexico. This is the tenth consecutive time T-Mobile US has made the Top Workplaces list.

From the organization: “T-Mobile employees are dynamic, flexible, and always thinking one step ahead. Naturally, we deliver benefits to match. We’re committed to rewarding the people who achieve results for our customers with best-in- business benefits. We are proud to say that our products and services help our customers balance all the important things in their lives, and our benefits do the same for our employees.”

From the employees: “I am part of something bigger than myself. I love that I can help other achieve goals they (have) set out to achieve, both professionally and personally,” one employee said. “I am free to be who I am, everyone is free to be who they are. T-Mobile is a place that not only welcome diversity but knows the benefits of diversity and what we can learn from each other.”

The following is an excerpt from an interview with T-Mobile US Customer Experience Center Senior Director Karen Viola, whose comments have been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

How was your organization’s culture helped you succeed during the last year?

“Diversity and inclusion is just such a big part of our culture, so having that inclusive culture is literally at the heart of everything that we do and everything that we represent. We have a very strong culture, we never stopped prioritizing the things that were important to our employees and our customers. Whether or not we’re at home or we’re at the site, we always found creative ways to ensure that our employees felt like they were included and that they were valued, and they were cared for, especially during a time like this. We are a large company that behaves as a small company that’s very entrepreneurial, and so we forge strong relationships that are very important to us, and we care for each other as though we’re family.”

What were some examples of the creative methods T-Mobile used to make employees feel valued?

“What we really strive to accomplish is the same sort of feel and culture that employees experience on-site, but in a virtual world. Some of the ways that we did that was we started to use Slack, which is basically an online tool that we have to keep people connected. We went to people’s homes, and I think that that was really, really cool. The leadership team would actually drive out to people’s homes if they were working from home to provide recognition. We went to recognize someone for a pretty significant award in the company and when we got to his house he literally had his whole family there and they all came out to the street, and they were filming him while we were giving this award.”

Has the hybrid work structure changed company culture?

“I would say no. And I think a part of that is because (employees) are on site every week for at least a few days a week, and that gives them an opportunity to have team synergy. They have their huddles with their teams, they have their one-on-ones with their leadership team, they’re able to participate in town halls. They have the ability to still stay connected. The other thing that we do is our leadership team is really good about reaching out and personalizing their experience and then they reach out to employees to just check on them. And that’s one of the things that we did especially during the pandemic when there were people who were obviously getting sick with COVID, etc. So we really personalize the experience and the managers actually reach out to employees just to check in every week and just ask how they’re doing. We feel like our culture is just stronger than ever.”