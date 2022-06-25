Top Workplaces’ special award recipients were chosen based on standout scores for employee responses to specific survey statements.
Leadership Awards
Large employer: Joe Christian, Nusenda Credit Union
Christian was recognized by his employees for qualities including patience, listening ability and demeanor. One employee noted appreciation for Christian’s openness to educating employees on matters like LGBTQ rights, Black History Month and other important issues.
“The emails our CEO sends out are inspiring,” one worker wrote. “It’s exciting to know he cares and recognizes our different department during job well done and he sends out emails during scary time as well such as the pandemic.”
Mid-size employer: Cynthia Schultz, Bradbury Stamm Construction
Schultz’s employees called her a “hard-working go-getter,” and a “strong individual with a lot of influence.”
Small employer: Kathleen Karimi, Behavior Change Institute
Other major awards
Direction Award: EOG Resources
Managers Award: Prime Therapeutics LLC
New Ideas Award: Fidelity Investments
Doers Award: Abrazo Homes LLC
Meaningfulness Award: New Mexico School for the Blind and Visually Impaired
Values Award: SDV Construction, Inc.
Clued in Senior Management Award: B & D Industries
Communication Award: Panda Restaurant Group
Appreciation Award: Bohannan-Huston
Work/Life Flexibility Award: Indica Labs, Inc.
Training Award: T-Mobile US
Benefits Award: Kairos Power