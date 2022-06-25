 Top Workplaces' special award recipients - Albuquerque Journal

Top Workplaces’ special award recipients

By ABQJournal News Staff

Top Workplaces’ special award recipients were chosen based on standout scores for employee responses to specific survey statements.

Leadership Awards

Large employer: Joe Christian, Nusenda Credit Union

Christian was recognized by his employees for qualities including patience, listening ability and demeanor. One employee noted appreciation for Christian’s openness to educating employees on matters like LGBTQ rights, Black History Month and other important issues.

“The emails our CEO sends out are inspiring,” one worker wrote. “It’s exciting to know he cares and recognizes our different department during job well done and he sends out emails during scary time as well such as the pandemic.”

Mid-size employer: Cynthia Schultz, Bradbury Stamm Construction

Schultz’s employees called her a “hard-working go-getter,” and a “strong individual with a lot of influence.”

Small employer: Kathleen Karimi, Behavior Change Institute

Other major awards

Direction Award: EOG Resources

Managers Award: Prime Therapeutics LLC

New Ideas Award: Fidelity Investments

Doers Award: Abrazo Homes LLC

Meaningfulness Award: New Mexico School for the Blind and Visually Impaired

Values Award: SDV Construction, Inc.

Clued in Senior Management Award: B & D Industries

Communication Award: Panda Restaurant Group

Appreciation Award: Bohannan-Huston

Work/Life Flexibility Award: Indica Labs, Inc.

Training Award: T-Mobile US

Benefits Award: Kairos Power

 

