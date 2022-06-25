 Santa Fe Opera bringing Rossini's comedy classic to the stage - Albuquerque Journal

Santa Fe Opera bringing Rossini’s comedy classic to the stage

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

“The Barber of Seville” is the second opera presented in this year’s season. (Courtesy of Benedetto Cristofani)

When “The Barber of Seville” opened in 1816 in Rome, a bloody-nosed singer tripped over a trap door, while a stray cat wandered onto the stage, refusing to leave.

Joshua Hopkins

Understandably, its composer Gioachino Rossini stayed home for the second night until he was awoken by the sound of applause and cheering.

Despite the gales of laughter produced by the disastrous opening, Rossini’s opera buffa remains his most popular comedy, ranking among the top 10 on most-performed opera lists.

The Santa Fe Opera will stage this comic masterpiece beginning on Saturday, July 2.

Mexican conductor Iván López-Reynoso will make his American debut with a cast that features Joshua Hopkins as the resourceful Figaro and former SFO apprentice singers Emily Fons and Jack Swanson as Rosina and Count Almaviva.

The story follows the escapades of a barber, Figaro, as he assists Count Almaviva (for a handsome fee, of course) in luring the beautiful Rosina away from her lecherous guardian, the grumpy, old Dr. Bartolo.

Figaro sings under her window, claiming he is the poor student Lindoro. The ever-inventive barber suggests sending the count into the household disguised as a drunken soldier. Rosina is determined to meet and conquer her suitor, despite Bartolo’s controlling ways. When Figaro convinces her that she is indeed the beloved of his poor cousin “Lindoro,” she gives Figaro a letter to take to the boy.

Based on a play called “Le Barbier de Séville” by French playwright Pierre Beaumarchais, this is the first of three plays about a character called Figaro. The author’s second play, “Le Mariage de Figaro,” was the inspiration for Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro.”

Emily Fons

Rossini’s overture is perfectly matched for a high-speed cartoon chase. Looney Tunes released a classic cartoon episode called the “Rabbit of Seville” created in 1950. After the usual chasing around, Bugs Bunny manages to give Elmer Fudd a clean shave to the soundtrack of Rossini’s overture.

Figaro sings the opera’s best known aria, “Largo al factotum” (“Make way for the servant who does everything”), on his entrance. The music served as a cartoon score for “Tom & Jerry.” Figaro sings his own praises – “Ah, bravo Figaro! Bravo, bravissimo!” – and shows how in demand he is.

‘The Barber of Seville’
by Gioachino Rossini

WHEN: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2; 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 8; 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 13; 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1; 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6; 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10; 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20; 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26

WHERE: Santa Fe Opera, 301 Opera Drive, Santa Fe

HOW MUCH: $44-$376; standing room $15. First time New Mexico residents 40% off, day-of ticket discounts for seniors, students and military personnel.

See santafeopera.org, 800-280-4654, 505-986-5900.

Home » Entertainment » Arts » Santa Fe Opera bringing Rossini’s comedy classic to the stage

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum unveils new ...
Arts
The Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum, ... The Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum, located at 4100 Dripping Springs Road in Las Cruces, has a collection around 400 pieces which continues to ...
2
Five productions, including the world premiere of 'M. Butterfly,' ...
Arts
'Carmen' opens the season on July ... 'Carmen' opens the season on July 1 in a new production starring three-time Grammy Award-winning mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard.
3
Santa Fe Opera bringing Rossini's comedy classic to the ...
Arts
The Santa Fe Opera will stage ... The Santa Fe Opera will stage 'The Barber of Seville' beginning on Saturday, July 2.
4
Street photographer brings Downtown Albuquerque into focus
Arts
516 Arts to host 'Nathaniel Tetsuro ... 516 Arts to host 'Nathaniel Tetsuro Paolinelli: Downtown' through Sept. 3.
5
'Tosca,' 'Flying Dutchman' to open Santa Fe Opera 2023 ...
Arts
The Santa Fe Opera's 2023 season ... The Santa Fe Opera's 2023 season features a bouquet of new productions of classic operas spiced with a 2024 world premiere. Puccini's 'Tosca' and ...
6
Oldest tree-climbing reptile on record discovered in New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Eoscansor would have been a small, ... Eoscansor would have been a small, but highly agile, climber
7
Santa Fe resident to debut on dance show
ABQnews Seeker
'Dancing With Myself' contestant has a ... 'Dancing With Myself' contestant has a shot at $25K
8
NM Historic Sites gets new deputy director
Arts
Matthew Barbour is now deputy director ... Matthew Barbour is now deputy director of New Mexico Historic Sites. He had been serving on the interim basis since April. Before his most ...
9
Ceramic Animal settles into the 'sweet unknown'
Arts
Chris Regan has the afternoon off ... Chris Regan has the afternoon off before a show in Palm Springs, California. And he uses the time to relax and drink some iced ...