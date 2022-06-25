 APD investigating suspicious death along bosque trail - Albuquerque Journal

APD investigating suspicious death along bosque trail

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Police investigate after walkers found a man’s body along the bosque trail in Northwest Albuquerque. (Chancey Bush, Albuquerque Journal)

A man was found dead and partially decomposed along the bosque trail Saturday morning in Northwest Albuquerque.

A mobile crime lab sits along the bosque after a man’s body was found Saturday morning in Northwest Albuquerque. (Chancey Bush, Albuquerque Journal)

Lt. Ray Del Greco, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the man’s cause of death is unknown and will be determined by autopsy.

He said the death is considered “suspicious” but homicide detectives are investigating.

Del Greco said around 11 a.m. people walking along the bosque bike path found the man’s body near Atrisco and Regina NW and called police. He said the man had been dead “for some time” and evidence at the scene suggested it may have been from natural causes.

Del Greco said detectives are searching the area for more clues and the body will undergo an autopsy to determine how he died.

