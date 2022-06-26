Sports SpeakUp: Hoping Lobos have last word against Sam Choi

UNM’S BEST golfer Sam Choi is transferring to Pepperdine, and was quoted that his new school has the better program. Pepperdine is good and it’s great to be playing golf next to the Pacific Ocean. Then again, not many universities such as New Mexico have their own championship caliber course to practice at 365 days a year. Has Pepperdine been invited to this fall’s Tucker Intercollegiate tournament? Let’s hope so. UNM coach Glen Millican and his Lobo golfers could have the last word, at least for a weekend, regarding the matter.

— ABQ Linkster

CHANGE IS good? Maybe or maybe not. Since the Don Flanagan days, the UNM women’s basketball program seems to have undergone remarkable coaching changes with their assistants. Many fans are content to win 20+ games per season without an NCAA bid. But the reality is that the Lobos’ last appearance in the NCAA Tournament was in 2008. A good nucleus of returners and promising recruits will make up this season’s team. Maybe the 15th year of absence will be the one. Should a perennial Top 20 fan-base expect anything less?

— Retro Lobo

WOW! Jacksonville State, North Dakota State and Northern Iowa coming to the PIt. Too bad Pitino could not have added a Power Five school. This is a pretty sad lineup.

— Stavros