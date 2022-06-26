 Sports SpeakUp: Hoping Lobos have last word against Sam Choi - Albuquerque Journal

Sports SpeakUp: Hoping Lobos have last word against Sam Choi

By Sports Speak Up

UNM’S BEST golfer Sam Choi is transferring to Pepperdine, and was quoted that his new school has the better program. Pepperdine is good and it’s great to be playing golf next to the Pacific Ocean. Then again, not many universities such as New Mexico have their own championship caliber course to practice at 365 days a year. Has Pepperdine been invited to this fall’s Tucker Intercollegiate tournament? Let’s hope so. UNM coach Glen Millican and his Lobo golfers could have the last word, at least for a weekend, regarding the matter.

— ABQ Linkster

 

CHANGE IS good? Maybe or maybe not. Since the Don Flanagan days, the UNM women’s basketball program seems to have undergone remarkable coaching changes with their assistants. Many fans are content to win 20+ games per season without an NCAA bid. But the reality is that the Lobos’ last appearance in the NCAA Tournament was in 2008. A good nucleus of returners and promising recruits will make up this season’s team. Maybe the 15th year of absence will be the one. Should a perennial Top 20 fan-base expect anything less?

— Retro Lobo

 

WOW! Jacksonville State, North Dakota State and Northern Iowa coming to the PIt. Too bad Pitino could not have added a Power Five school. This is a pretty sad lineup.

— Stavros

Home » Sports » Sports SpeakUp: Hoping Lobos have last word against Sam Choi

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
A numbers game: How UNM has shifted toward Title ...
ABQnews Seeker
As the nation celebrated 50 years ... As the nation celebrated 50 years of Title IX, the University of New Mexico is still trying to add opportunities for female athletes.
2
Aidan Thomas maintains 2-shot lead at NM-WT Amateur Championship
Golf
First-round leader Aidan Thomas, the former ... First-round leader Aidan Thomas, the former St. Pius standout who will be a junior at New Mexico State, shot 2-under-par 70 Saturday and has ...
3
Sports SpeakUp: Hoping Lobos have last word against Sam ...
Sports
UNM'S BEST golfer Sam Choi is ... UNM'S BEST golfer Sam Choi is transferring to Pepperdine, and was quoted that his new school has the better program. Pepperdine is good and ...
4
United expects defensive battle vs. 'really talented' Birmingham
Featured Sports
Birmingham has won three straight, holds ... Birmingham has won three straight, holds a playoff position and is coming off a win over Eastern Conference-leading Memphis
5
UNM has its three opponents for November's Lobo Classic
College
UNM's first in-season home tournament in ... UNM's first in-season home tournament in 15 years to be held Nov. 25-27 at the Pit
6
UNM law grad Shapiro balances academics, big-time Ironman competitions
Featured Sports
Whatever Athena Shapiro does at the ... Whatever Athena Shapiro does at the World Triathlon Championships on Saturday in Montreal, it will be hard to top what she accomplished in a ...
7
Estes was linchpin in UNM's reach for sports equality
College
Title IX, passed into law on ... Title IX, passed into law on June 23, 1972, changed the women’s athletics landscape – and Linda Estes’ job – dramatically
8
Future (in 2025) Lobo wins Junior PGA Championship qualifier
Featured Sports
Thayer Plewe, a 17-year-old who has ... Thayer Plewe, a 17-year-old who has committed to the University of New Mexico, said he was excited t ...
9
Stewart, Cey, Moots going into ABQ Pro Baseball Hall ...
ABQnews Seeker
Two World Series MVPs and the ... Two World Series MVPs and the creator of the Albuquerque Dukes logo will be inducted into the Albuquerque Professional Baseball Hall of Fame.