Aidan Thomas maintains 2-shot lead at NM-WT Amateur Championship

EL PASO — First-round leader Aidan Thomas, the former St. Pius standout who will be a junior at New Mexico State, shot 2-under-par 70 Saturday and has a two-shot lead heading into Sunday’s final round of the New Mexico-West Texas Men’s Amateur Championship at Painted Dunes Desert Golf Course.

Gustavo Morantes, an assistant coach for the University of New Mexico men’s golf team, and Simon Miller, who won the Albuquerque City Men’s Championship in 2019, each shot 5-under for the second straight day and are tied for second.

Javi Delgadillo, an El Paso Eastwood High product and an incoming freshman at NMSU, shot even and is four shots behind Thomas, who carded a bogey-free 10-under in the first round on Friday.