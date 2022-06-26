 Aidan Thomas maintains 2-shot lead at NM-WT Amateur Championship - Albuquerque Journal

Aidan Thomas maintains 2-shot lead at NM-WT Amateur Championship

By Journal staff and wire reports

EL PASO — First-round leader Aidan Thomas, the former St. Pius standout who will be a junior at New Mexico State, shot 2-under-par 70 Saturday and has a two-shot lead heading into Sunday’s final round of the New Mexico-West Texas Men’s Amateur Championship at Painted Dunes Desert Golf Course.

Gustavo Morantes, an assistant coach for the University of New Mexico men’s golf team, and Simon Miller, who won the Albuquerque City Men’s Championship in 2019, each shot 5-under for the second straight day and are tied for second.

Javi Delgadillo, an El Paso Eastwood High product and an incoming freshman at NMSU, shot even and is four shots behind Thomas, who carded a bogey-free 10-under in the first round on Friday.

Home » Sports » Aidan Thomas maintains 2-shot lead at NM-WT Amateur Championship

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Aidan Thomas maintains 2-shot lead at NM-WT Amateur Championship
Golf
First-round leader Aidan Thomas, the former ... First-round leader Aidan Thomas, the former St. Pius standout who will be a junior at New Mexico State, shot 2-under-par 70 Saturday and has ...
2
Virgen: Two NM stars and what might have been ...
Featured Sports
About a year ago, Aidan Krafft ... About a year ago, Aidan Krafft of Cibola High and Quinn Yost of Piedra Vista might have had Cherry a ...
3
Future (in 2025) Lobo wins Junior PGA Championship qualifier
Featured Sports
Thayer Plewe, a 17-year-old who has ... Thayer Plewe, a 17-year-old who has committed to the University of New Mexico, said he was excited t ...
4
Lobo golfer Choi transferring to Pepperdine
College
Sam Choi, who was named a ... Sam Choi, who was named a PING honorable mention All-American the past two seasons for the University of New Mexico, is transferring to play ...
5
Golf's ups and downs have proved instructive to Stanford-bound ...
Featured Sports
Neil Parasher, an 18-year-old Albuquerque Academy ... Neil Parasher, an 18-year-old Albuquerque Academy graduate headed to Stanford to walk on for golf, k ...
6
Salome wins; Krafft nearly forces playoff in US Junior ...
Featured Sports
As Belen's Rylee Salome walked toward ... As Belen's Rylee Salome walked toward the No. 1 tee box at UNM Championship Golf Course, she became ...
7
PGA punishes players gone to LIV; local golfers react
Featured Sports
Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson launched ... Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson launched tee shots in the Saudi-funded golf league on Thursday, an ...
8
Virgen: Drive, Chip and Putt is both fun and ...
Featured Sports
Despite winning several events, including last ... Despite winning several events, including last year's Drive, Chip and Putt in Albuquerque, 7-year-ol ...
9
Former Lobo Perez to play in US Open
Golf
Former University of New Mexico golfer ... Former University of New Mexico golfer Victor Perez was among 12 additional players who earned exemptions into the 122nd U.S. Open Championship, which will ...