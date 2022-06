Playing in Isotopes Park for the first time since May 7, New Mexico United was shut out on Saturday night, losing 2-0 to visiting Birmingham Legion FC.

The announced home attendance of 12,547 is the largest of the season for United at Isotopes Park.

Journal staff reporter Ken Sickenger was at the match and will have a full recap posted here later tonight and in Sunday’s Journal.

MATCH STATS: Birmingham 2, United 0