Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies to get $5,000 incentive

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies will get a one-time incentive of $5,000 next month as part of a newly inked union contract.

Their hourly pay, however, will remain largely unchanged.

A deputy first class will make $63,648 – the same as they had been after the county’s last cost-of-living adjustment, according to the county attorney’s office.

That doesn’t include longevity pay, which ranges from $2,600 annually in year five to $15,600 for those who have served more than 17 years. That is the same as the old contract.

The new contract – which takes effect July 1 and runs for a year – does include some tweaks.

Deputies will now get slightly more money for purchasing and cleaning their uniforms – $236.25 per quarter compared with $225 in the last contract – and slightly more for educational attainment. Deputies with a bachelor’s degree now get $1,664 per year, compared with $1,620 before.

There are also some changes to the timelines for when deputies can dispute disciplinary action, including terminations and suspensions. Deputies now have seven days to file a grievance, down from the 10 they had under the previous agreement.

The new contract also alters some of the standards for promotions.

Bernalillo County deputy pay remains less than Albuquerque Police Department compensation. An early-career APD officer now makes $68,411 in base pay per year.

APD officers also receive annual incentives up to $5,200, though the city makes it contingent on length of service in the same area command. They must remain in the same place at least one year to qualify, and only receive the full $5,200 if they have stayed put for four years.

