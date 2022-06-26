 Mississippi wins first CWS title, sweeping Oklahoma - Albuquerque Journal

Mississippi wins first CWS title, sweeping Oklahoma

By Eric Olson / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

OMAHA, Neb. — The last team to get into the NCAA baseball tournament was the last team standing.

Mississippi scored twice on wild pitches in a three-run eighth inning and the Rebels won their first national baseball title, sweeping Oklahoma in the College World Series finals with a 4-2 victory Sunday.

The Rebels (42-23) became the eighth national champion since 2009 to come out of the Southeastern Conference and third straight, and the trophy will stay in the Magnolia State for another year. Mississippi State won last year.

Ole Miss benefited from a runner-interference call that took a run away from Oklahoma (45-24) in the sixth inning. The Rebels also overcame a spectacular pitching performance by Cade Horton, who set a CWS finals record with 13 strikeouts.

Brandon Johnson struck out the side in a 1-2-3 ninth inning, with catcher Hayden Dunhurst running to the mound to embrace and then tackle Johnson after Sebastian Orduno swung and missed on the final pitch.

The national title is the first for an Ole Miss men’s team and the second for the school. The women’s golf team won the NCAA championship in 2021.

It was an improbable journey for the Rebels and 22nd-year coach Mike Bianco, who was under fire when his team sat 22-17 overall and 7-14 in SEC play on May 1.

Ole Miss beat out North Carolina State for the final at-large bid and had to go on the road for regionals and super regionals. The Rebels finished the season on a 20-6 run, including 10-1 in the national tournament.

Their only loss at the CWS was 3-2 to Arkansas on Wednesday. The next day, Dylan DeLucia pitched a four-hit shutout to beat the Razorbacks and send the Rebels to the finals. DeLucia was named CWS Most Outstanding Player after allowing one earned run, striking out 17 and walking none in 16 2/3 innings.

Ole Miss, which won the CWS finals opener 10-3, were down 2-1 going into the eighth inning Sunday. Trevin Michael relieved Horton with one out, and Jacob Gonzalez singled through the right side to drive in the tying run.

Michael (4-2) melted down after that, uncorking wild pitches that brought in Justin Bench for the go-ahead run and another to bring in Gonzalez.

Hunter Elliott scattered three hits while allowing two runs in 6 1/3 innings. Mason Nichols and John Gaddis (4-2) got the game to Johnson in the ninth.

Horton allowed four hits and walked none during a sterling 107-pitch performance.

Oklahoma appeared to have taken a 1-0 lead in the sixth but had the run taken down when John Spikerman, who put down a squeeze bunt, was called for runner’s interference for impeding first baseman Tim Elko as he tried to catch Elliott’s throw.

Jackson Nicklaus had been hit by Elliott leading off the inning and was on third after a sacrifice and wild pitch. He came home on Spikerman’s bunt, but Bianco asked for a video review when Spikerman was called safe at first.

Spikerman knocked off Elko’s glove as he ran through first, with the ball ending up in foul territory. The call was overturned, with Spikerman ruled to have been inside the base line as he ran through the bag, requiring Nicklaus to return to third base.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

