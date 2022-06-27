 APD investigating homicide in Nob Hill area - Albuquerque Journal

APD investigating homicide in Nob Hill area

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque police said they were at the scene of an apparent homicide near the 200 block of Richmond SE. Rebecca Atkins, a police spokeswoman, said that a dead individual was found outside.

The death marked another in a deadly two-day stretch over the weekend. on Sunday morning, police found two dead people in what police believe were connected homicides in West Albuquerque.

Police also launched two homicide investigation on Saturday. A man was found shot and later died in a southeast Albuquerque neighborhood. Homicide detectives were also called to the bosque on Saturday after a group of people walking along the path found a man’s body.

Police officials said it appeared the made had been dead for awhile and there were signs he died of natural causes.

