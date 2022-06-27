Isotopes lose series finale in Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Albuquerque Isotopes failed to hold an 8-0 lead Sunday night, falling 9-8 to the Las Vegas Aviators in the finale of a six-game Pacific Coast League series.

The Isotopes are off Monday, as is the entire PCL. They return home to begin a six-game series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Tuesday at Isotopes Park.

Albuquerque squandered a 13-hit performance on Sunday, coming on the heels of the 19 hits and eight home runs they produced on Saturday in a 19-6 rout of the Aviators. Sunday, Sam Hilliard and LJ Hatch homered in a losing cause.

Chad Smith (0-2), the last of six Isotopes pitchers, took the loss as well as his first blown save of the season.

Albuquerque took a 4-0 lead in the second, added four more runs in the fourth, then saw Las Vegas score four runs in the fifth. In the bottom of the eighth, the Aviators parlayed a walk, an error, two doubles and three singles into five runs and the victory.

Coco Montes gave the Isotopes hope with a one-out single in the ninth, but Hilliard grounded into a game-ending double play.