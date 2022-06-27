 Isotopes lose series finale in Vegas - Albuquerque Journal

Isotopes lose series finale in Vegas

By Journal Staff and Wire

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Albuquerque Isotopes failed to hold an 8-0 lead Sunday night, falling 9-8 to the Las Vegas Aviators in the finale of a six-game Pacific Coast League series.

The Isotopes are off Monday, as is the entire PCL. They return home to begin a six-game series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Tuesday at Isotopes Park.

Albuquerque squandered a 13-hit performance on Sunday, coming on the heels of the 19 hits and eight home runs they produced on Saturday in a 19-6 rout of the Aviators. Sunday, Sam Hilliard and LJ Hatch homered in a losing cause.

Chad Smith (0-2), the last of six Isotopes pitchers, took the loss as well as his first blown save of the season.

Albuquerque took a 4-0 lead in the second, added four more runs in the fourth, then saw Las Vegas score four runs in the fifth. In the bottom of the eighth, the Aviators parlayed a walk, an error, two doubles and three singles into five runs and the victory.

Coco Montes gave the Isotopes hope with a one-out single in the ninth, but Hilliard grounded into a game-ending double play.

Home » Sports » Isotopes lose series finale in Vegas

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Isotopes lose series finale in Vegas
Isotopes
The Albuquerque Isotopes failed to hold ... The Albuquerque Isotopes failed to hold an 8-0 lead Sunday night, falling 9-8 to the Las Vegas Aviators in the finale of a six-game ...
2
Stewart, Cey, Moots going into ABQ Pro Baseball Hall ...
ABQnews Seeker
Two World Series MVPs and the ... Two World Series MVPs and the creator of the Albuquerque Dukes logo will be inducted into the Albuquerque Professional Baseball Hall of Fame.
3
Seven in a row: Isotopes sweep Bees, continue win ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Isotopes won on Father's ... The Albuquerque Isotopes won on Father's Day, completing a six-game sweep of Salt Lake and winning for the seventh time in a row.
4
Isotopes stay out late, sweep rain-delayed doubleheader
Featured Sports
Jonathan Morales walked off Game 1 ... Jonathan Morales walked off Game 1 with an RBI single to left while Riley Smith tossed a shutout in Game 2 as the host ...
5
Attalla and son to work in the (ball)yard on ...
Featured Sports
Ed Attalla doesn’t like showing it ... Ed Attalla doesn’t like showing it around the ballpark. He’s an old-school type that way. But the first-year head groundskeeper for the Albuquerque Isotopes ...
6
Isotopes rained out; doubleheader planned for Saturday
Featured Sports
'TOPES SATURDAY: Vs. Salt Lake (DH) ... 'TOPES SATURDAY: Vs. Salt Lake (DH) 5 p.m. (first game), Isotopes Park, 610 AM/95.9 FM PROMOTION: Pride Night/postgame fireworks PROBABLES: Bees LHP Jhonathan Diaz ...
7
Isotopes top Bees, stretch win streak to four games
Featured Sports
They call this a streak. It's ... They call this a streak. It's just a modest four-game win streak for the Albuquerque Isotopes after Thursday's 8-6 win over the visiting Salt ...
8
Topes Today: ABQ routs Salt Lake, 20-8
Isotopes
Thursday: vs. Salt Lake, 6:35 p.m., Isotopes ... Thursday: vs. Salt Lake, 6:35 p.m., Isotopes Park, 610 AM/95.9 FM PROBABLES: Bees RHP Chris Daniel (3-1, 3.64) vs. Isotopes RHP Zach Neal (4-4, 6.93) ...
9
Harrison: We still are left to marvel at how ...
Featured Sports
The graying, bespectacled guy who came ... The graying, bespectacled guy who came to Isotopes Park Wednesday in a ballcap, a golf shirt and sho ...