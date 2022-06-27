 Death toll of children in Afghanistan quake rises to 155 - Albuquerque Journal

Death toll of children in Afghanistan quake rises to 155

By Associated Press

GAYAN, Afghanistan — The death toll of children in last week’s devastating earthquake in southeastern Afghanistan has risen to at least 155, the United Nations said as the scope of the deadliest quake to hit the impoverished country in two decades comes into focus.

The U.N.’s humanitarian coordination organization, OCHA, said on Sunday that another 250 children were injured in the magnitude 6 temblor that struck the mountainous villages in the Paktika and Khost provinces near the country’s border with Pakistan, flattening homes and triggering landslides. Most of the children died in Paktika’s hard-hit Gayan district, which remains a scene of life in ruins, days after the quake.

Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers have put the total death toll from the quake at 1,150, with hundreds more injured, while the U.N. has offered a slightly lower estimate of 770, although the world body has warned the figure could still rise.

The quake has also left an estimated 65 children orphaned or unaccompanied, the U.N. humanitarian office added.

The disaster — the latest to convulse Afghanistan after decades of war, hunger, poverty and an economic crash — has become a test of the Taliban’s capacity to govern and the international community’s willingness to help.

When the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan as the United States and its NATO allies were withdrawing their forces last August, foreign aid stopped practically overnight. World governments piled on sanctions, halted bank transfers and froze billions more in Afghanistan’s currency reserves, refusing to recognize the Taliban government and demanding they allow a more inclusive rule and respect human rights.

The former insurgents have resisted the pressure, imposing restrictions on the freedoms of women and girls that recall their first time in power in the late 1990s, triggering Western backlash.

Aware of their limitations, the Taliban have appealed for foreign aid. The U.N. and an array of overstretched aid agencies in the country that have tried to keep Afghanistan from the brink of starvation have swung into action. Despite funding and access constraints, convoys of aid have trickled into the remote provinces.

The U.N. children’s agency said on Monday it was working to reunite children that had been separated from their families in the chaos of the quake. It also has set up clinics to offer mental health and psychological support to children in Gayan traumatized by the disaster.

Home » AP Feeds » Death toll of children in Afghanistan quake rises to 155

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Destruction everywhere, help scarce after Afghanistan quake
AP Feeds
When the ground heaved from last ... When the ground heaved from last week's earthquake in Afghanistan, Nahim Gul's stone-and-mud house collapsed on top of him. He clawed through the rubble ...
2
Norway: Suspect in Pride Month attack won't talk to ...
AP Feeds
The suspect in a mass shooting ... The suspect in a mass shooting during an LGBTQ festival in Norway has refused to explain his actions to investigators and will remain in ...
3
Pride parades march on with new urgency across US
AP Feeds
Pride parades kicked off in New ... Pride parades kicked off in New York City and around the country Sunday with glittering confetti, cheering crowds, fluttering rainbow flags and newfound fears ...
4
Russia strikes Kyiv as Western leaders meet in Europe
AP Feeds
Russia shattered weeks of relative calm ... Russia shattered weeks of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital with long-range missiles fired toward Kyiv early Sunday, an apparent Kremlin show-of-force as Western ...
5
Russia fires missiles across Ukraine, cements gains in east
AP Feeds
Russian forces were seeking to swallow ... Russian forces were seeking to swallow up the last remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the eastern Luhansk region, pressing their momentum after taking full control ...
6
Deadly quake a new blow to Afghans reeling from ...
AP Feeds
Afghanistan's deadly earthquake this week struck ... Afghanistan's deadly earthquake this week struck one of the poorest corners of a country that has been hollowed out by increasing poverty. Even as ...
7
Dems hope to harness outrage, sadness after abortion ruling
AP Feeds
The shock quickly turned to sadness ... The shock quickly turned to sadness for Victoria Lowe. The 37-year-old lawyer, working outside a cafe in suburban Bucks County, Pennsylvania, said she couldn't ...
8
Congress sends landmark gun violence compromise to Biden
ABQnews Seeker
Heinrich, one of the senators who ... Heinrich, one of the senators who helped negotiate the legislation, called it "concrete action" that will make the situation better
9
Ukrainian army leaving battered city for fortified positions
AP Feeds
After weeks of ferocious fighting, Ukrainian ... After weeks of ferocious fighting, Ukrainian forces have begun retreating from a besieged city in the country's east to move to stronger positions, a ...