 Police looking for info after shooting on I 40 - Albuquerque Journal

Police looking for info after shooting on I 40

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

 

Albuquerque police are asking for the public’s help after someone was shot in the legs while driving on the interstate two and a half weeks ago.

On June 9, the victim was traveling eastbound on Interstate 40, near Rio Grande, and attempted to merge into lanes of traffic from the exit lane, according to Crime Stoppers.

“When the victim began to change lanes, an Orange Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck began firing shots at their vehicle, striking the victim a couple times in the legs,” Crime Stoppers wrote in a news release.

Tipsters could received up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. No other information about the incident was immediately available.

Tips: Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP or visit or p3tips.com/531.
