 BCSO looking for information on homicide at gas station

BCSO looking for information on homicide at gas station

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a gray sedan that may have been involved in a homicide at a South Valley gas station earlier this month.

Around midnight on June 16, deputies were called to a shooting at the Circle K on Coors and Gun Club SW. When they arrived they found 23-year-old Timothy Wayne Johnson Jr. had been shot in the head. Johnson died from his injuries.

On Monday a BCSO spokeswoman released security camera photos of the sedan and said detectives believe it’s driver may be involved in the shooting.

Tips: BCSO asks anyone with information about Timothy to contact Detective Lopez at (505) 967-6522 or email us at ViolentCrimes@bernco.gov.
