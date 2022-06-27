BCSO looking for information on homicide at gas station

A gray sedan believed to be involved in the fatal shooting of Timothy Johnson on June 16. (Courtesy BCSO) A gray sedan believed to be involved in the fatal shooting of Timothy Johnson on June 16. (Courtesy BCSO) Timothy Johnson Jr. (BCSO) Prev 1 of 3 Next

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a gray sedan that may have been involved in a homicide at a South Valley gas station earlier this month.

Around midnight on June 16, deputies were called to a shooting at the Circle K on Coors and Gun Club SW. When they arrived they found 23-year-old Timothy Wayne Johnson Jr. had been shot in the head. Johnson died from his injuries.

On Monday a BCSO spokeswoman released security camera photos of the sedan and said detectives believe it’s driver may be involved in the shooting.