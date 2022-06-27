 Governor issues order aimed at protecting abortion access in NM - Albuquerque Journal

Governor issues order aimed at protecting abortion access in NM

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signs an executive order Monday aimed at shielding abortion patients and providers in New Mexico, as Senate Majority Whip Linda Lopez, D-Albuquerque, looks on. The executive order aligns New Mexico with other states like Minnesota and Massachusetts that have moved to protect abortion access in the wake of last week’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned a landmark 1973 case. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

SANTA FE — Three days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a landmark abortion ruling, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday signed an executive order aimed at protecting abortion patients and providers in New Mexico.

The executive order, which could be repealed by a future governor, comes as New Mexico is bracing for an influx of patients from neighboring states that have banned abortion.

Specifically, it seeks to shield health care professionals targeted by lawsuits from losing their licenses or being disciplined for providing abortion services, while also asserting the state will not comply with abortion-related warrants or extradition requests from other states.

“We will not further imperil the rights and access points of anyone in New Mexico,” Lujan Grisham said at a Monday news conference at the state Capitol. “Abortion is and will continue to be legal, safe and accessible, period.”

The Democratic governor, who was flanked by abortion rights advocates, also said other steps such as codifying abortion rights in state statute and providing additional public health funding could be pursued during the 60-day legislative session that starts in January.

“I would expect those things would all be in the mix,” said Lujan Grisham, who said she did not plan to call a special session focused on abortion before then.

The executive order signed Monday aligns New Mexico with other states — including Massachusetts and Minnesota — that have also moved quickly to protect access to abortion in the wake of Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned nearly 50 years of legal precedent.

With abortion clinics in other states closing their doors due to “trigger” bans taking effect upon the Supreme Court ruling, Lujan Grisham said the nation was in a “national battle” over reproductive rights.

Already, roughly 1,700 patients from Texas have traveled to New Mexico for abortion services since a law restricting abortion was enacted in that state in September 2021, according to Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains.

“We know that other states will be trying their hardest to criminalize abortion,” said Senate Majority Whip Linda Lopez, D-Albuquerque, who attended Monday’s news conference.

While the Supreme Court’s ruling could have a significant ripple effect in New Mexico, it isn’t expected to curtail abortion rights in the state.

That’s because state legislators last year — following the election defeat of some anti-abortion Democrats — repealed a 1969 abortion ban that had been unenforceable because of the Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade.

But some Democratic legislative leaders have said more should now be done.

In addition to possibly enshrining abortion rights directly in state law, other legislative changes could include helping women from out of state who travel to New Mexico to seek an abortion and providing incentives to health care clinics that provide abortion services.

