 Gov. appoints new IT secretary - Albuquerque Journal

Gov. appoints new IT secretary

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

Peter Mantos

SANTA FE — Peter Mantos, who has had a 30-year career in software development and technical management, is joining Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration as secretary of information technology.

He holds graduate degrees in computer science and business administration from the University of New Mexico, and he has worked for Siemens, Intel and other global companies.

“Peter Mantos is eminently qualified to lead the state agency tasked with deploying broadband resources and arming our state against cyber-attacks,” Lujan Grisham said in a written statement. “He will also be critical in our efforts to continue to modernize our technology for both state workers and the public we serve.”

The appointment comes as New Mexico pushes to expand broadband access, especially in rural areas. In 2021, about 13% to 20% of homes and businesses didn’t have broadband internet available, according to state documents.

Mantos said he was honored “to help New Mexico better secure and expand our I.T. infrastructure. I am excited to help bring fast and affordable broadband statewide.”

He replaces acting Secretary Raja Sambandam, who will return to his regular job as chief information security officer.

Mantos will make about $163,000 a year, the typical salary for a Cabinet secretary.

