Carol Burnett to guest star in ‘Better Call Saul’

Carol Burnett has blazed her own trail in the TV industry.

The legendary actress is making the jump to “Better Call Saul.”

On Monday, AMC released that Burnett will guest star in the second half of the final season of the series where she will play a character named Marion.

In addition to Burnett, as previously announced, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, will appear reprising their Breaking Bad roles of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, respectively, as the show draws to its conclusion.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of my favorite show,” Burnett said in a statement.

The second half of the final season kicks off on July 11. The finale will air on Aug. 15.

The final episodes will conclude the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill played by Bob Odenkirk, into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman.

“Better Call Saul” stars Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton and Giancarlo Esposito. It is executive produced by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer and Michael Morris.

The series is set in and filmed in Albuquerque.

The series ended the first half of its current sixth and final season as the No. 1 acquisition driver in the history of the AMC+ streaming service and the #3 cable drama for the current broadcast season in key demos. The mid-season finale on May 23 delivered more than 2.2 million viewers in Nielsen live+3 ratings, as fans tuned in to see the conclusion of Kim (Seehorn) and Jimmy’s elaborate plot against Howard (Fabian) and experienced a pulse-racing surprise in the episode’s final moments.