 G7 leaders wrap up summit meant to bolster Ukraine support - Albuquerque Journal

G7 leaders wrap up summit meant to bolster Ukraine support

By Zeke Miller and Geir Moulson / Associated Press

ELMAU, Germany — The Group of Seven developed economies on Tuesday wraps up a summit intended to send a strong signal of long-term commitment to Ukraine’s future, ensuring that Russia pays a higher price for its invasion while also attempting to alleviate a global hunger crisis and show unity against climate change.

The leaders of the U.S., Germany, France, Italy, the U.K., Canada and Japan on Monday pledged to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes” after conferring by video link with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The summit host, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, said he “once again very emphatically set out the situation as Ukraine currently sees it.” Zelenskyy’s address, amid a grinding Russian advance in Ukraine’s east, came hours before Ukrainian officials reported a deadly Russian missile strike on a crowded shopping mall in the central city of Kremenchuk.

Officials have said during the summit that leaders of the major economies are preparing to unveil plans to pursue a price cap on Russian oil, raise tariffs on Russian goods and impose other new sanctions.

From the secluded Schloss Elmau hotel in the Bavarian Alps, the G-7 leaders will continue straight to Madrid for a summit of NATO leaders — where fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will again dominate the agenda. All G-7 members other than Japan are NATO members, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been invited to Madrid.

Zelenskyy has openly worried that the West has become fatigued by the cost of a war that is contributing to soaring energy costs and price hikes on essential goods around the globe. The G-7 has sought to assuage those concerns.

While the group’s annual gathering has been dominated by Ukraine and by the war’s knock-on effects, such as the challenge to food supplies in parts of the world caused by the interruption of Ukrainian grain exports, Scholz has been keen to show that the G-7 also can move ahead on pre-war priorities.

The summit host has been keen to secure agreement on the creation of a “climate club” for countries that want to speed ahead when it comes to tackling global warming.

After a meeting Monday with leaders of five developing nations, a joint statement issued by Germany emphasized the need to accelerate a “clean and just energy transition” that would see an end to the burning of fossil fuels without causing a sharp rise in unemployment.

In the cautiously phrased statement, the leaders tentatively endorsed the global “climate club” idea.

___

Moulson reported from Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the G-7 summit at https://apnews.com/hub/g-7-summit

Follow AP’s coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Home » AP Feeds » G7 leaders wrap up summit meant to bolster Ukraine support

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall in Ukraine
AP Feeds
Rescuers searched through charred rubble of ... Rescuers searched through charred rubble of a shopping mall Tuesday looking for more victims of a Russian missile strike that killed at least 18 ...
2
EXPLAINER: What's the impact of a Russian debt default?
AP Feeds
Russia has defaulted on its foreign ... Russia has defaulted on its foreign debt for the first time since the Bolshevik Revolution more than a century ago, further alienating the country ...
3
Anti-abortion centers to grow, wield more influence post-Roe
AP Feeds
'Woman's Choice,' the sign proclaims in ... 'Woman's Choice,' the sign proclaims in bold pink letters. But despite promising abortion information and free pregnancy testing, the facility in Charleston, West Virginia, ...
4
No reruns: Committee tries new approach to break through
AP Feeds
As television programming goes, expectations were ... As television programming goes, expectations were widespread that the Jan. 6 committee hearings would essentially be reruns. Instead, they have been much more. The ...
5
What to watch in primaries in Colorado, Illinois, elsewhere
AP Feeds
Seven states are set to host ... Seven states are set to host primary elections Tuesday as the nation comes to terms with last week's stunning Supreme Court ruling eliminating the ...
6
Zelenskyy tells G-7 summit Ukraine forces face urgent moment
AP Feeds
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday ... Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday underscored the urgency of helping his country's military improve its position against Russia in a video meeting with ...
7
Death toll of children in Afghanistan quake rises to ...
AP Feeds
The death toll of children in ... The death toll of children in last week's devastating earthquake in southeastern Afghanistan has risen to at least 155, the United Nations said as ...
8
People's war: Ukraine, Russia crowd-funding gear for troops
AP Feeds
In one of the combat zones ... In one of the combat zones against Russia, the supply chief for a Ukrainian fighting brigade places his online order for war supplies -- ...
9
Destruction everywhere, help scarce after Afghanistan quake
AP Feeds
When the ground heaved from last ... When the ground heaved from last week's earthquake in Afghanistan, Nahim Gul's stone-and-mud house collapsed on top of him. He clawed through the rubble ...