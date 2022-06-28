BernCo reopens East Mountains open spaces

Bernalillo County is reopening some of its open space properties it had previously closed due to fire concerns.

The county announced in a news release that recent rains meant the following sites would reopen noon Tuesday:

Ojito de San Antonio, 30 San Antonio Dr. in Cedar Crest

Sabino Canyon, 34 Forest Rd. 252 in Tijeras

Sandia Knolls, 35 Canyon Rd. in Sandia Park

Tijeras Creek, 5 Public School Rd in Tijeras

The reopenings do not include Carlito Springs, which is undergoing renovations, and Sedillo Ridge in Tijeras, which remains closed.

A burn ban remains in effect for all unincorporated areas of Bernalillo County and prohibits open burning and fireworks.