BernCo reopens East Mountains open spaces

Bernalillo County is reopening some of its open space properties it had previously closed due to fire concerns.
The county announced in a news release that recent rains meant the following sites would reopen noon Tuesday:
- Ojito de San Antonio, 30 San Antonio Dr. in Cedar Crest
- Sabino Canyon, 34 Forest Rd. 252 in Tijeras
- Sandia Knolls, 35 Canyon Rd. in Sandia Park
- Tijeras Creek, 5 Public School Rd in Tijeras
The reopenings do not include Carlito Springs, which is undergoing renovations, and Sedillo Ridge in Tijeras, which remains closed.
A burn ban remains in effect for all unincorporated areas of Bernalillo County and prohibits open burning and fireworks.