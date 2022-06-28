 BernCo reopens East Mountains open spaces - Albuquerque Journal

BernCo reopens East Mountains open spaces

By ABQJournal News Staff

Bernalillo County is reopening some of its open space properties it had previously closed due to fire concerns.

The county announced in a news release that recent rains meant the following sites would reopen noon Tuesday:

  • Ojito de San Antonio, 30 San Antonio Dr. in Cedar Crest
  • Sabino Canyon, 34 Forest Rd. 252 in Tijeras
  • Sandia Knolls, 35 Canyon Rd. in Sandia Park
  • Tijeras Creek, 5 Public School Rd in Tijeras

The reopenings do not include Carlito Springs, which is undergoing renovations, and Sedillo Ridge in Tijeras, which remains closed.

A burn ban remains in effect for all unincorporated areas of Bernalillo County and prohibits open burning and fireworks.

