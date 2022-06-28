 Retired teachers can now return to classroom, keep retirement - Albuquerque Journal

Retired teachers can now return to classroom, keep retirement

By Esteban Candelaria / Journal Staff Writer

State officials are hoping that a law passed earlier this year and now going into effect will result in more experienced teachers returning to the classroom

Some 48,000 retired educators will be able to return to work without losing their retirement benefits via the new law known as the Educational Retirees Returning to Work Act, or House Bill 73, the Governor’s Office said in a Tuesday news release

This is a win-win for New Mexico teachers and New Mexico students, as retired educators can now go back into classrooms without losing their hard-earned retirement benefits,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “I thank the dedicated professionals who go back to the classroom.”

The act garnered bipartisan support in the Roundhouse, passing the state House with 62 votes in favor and only one against, according to the Legislature’s website. The act unanimously passed the state Senate

Union leaders, like American Federation of Teachers New Mexico President Whitney Holland, have also supported the act, noting that it will ease restrictions for retired educators to return to work while maintaining the financial security of our educational pension fund.”

House Bill 73 is a great example of proactive legislation addressing New Mexico’s urgent need to staff our schools with quality educators,” she said. “We already know this legislation is working, with many of our retired members actively pursuing a return to the classroom, which is a win for our students, our communities, and our profession.”

Previously, retired educators who wanted to return to the classroom were forced to suspend their retirement or work quarter time and earn less than $15,000, according to the release. The new program lets them do so without work hour limits.

Applicants for the program will need to observe a 90-day layout period before they can be eligible. To participate, retirees need to apply with the New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

