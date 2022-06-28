Details emerge in Sunday shootings after more video is reviewed

After reviewing more video footage, police now believe a man suspected of killing his wife also killed himself Sunday morning.

Detectives had initially arrested the couple’s son, 23-year-old Raymond Barreras III, and charged him with murder in his father’s death. But that case was dismissed Monday because “based on newly discovered video evidence and medical evidence” more investigation was needed.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said the detectives received surveillance video on Monday that had not been available on Sunday and it suggests 50-year-old Raymond Barreras Jr. shot himself.

“Preliminary autopsy results also suggest a possible suicide,” Gallegos wrote in an email. “However, investigators are completing search warrants and evaluating forensic evidence before reaching a conclusion on the deaths of Raymond Barreras, Jr., and Melissa Barreras.”

He said the death of 48-year-old Melissa Barreras is being considered a homicide and her husband, Barreras Jr., is the main suspect. Barreras Jr.’s death is being considered a suspicious death.

In the complaint, detectives had said that Barreras Jr. found his son and his son’s girlfriend sleeping in their car at a Circle K on 98th north of Central and fired shots at them. Then, they said, Barreras III drove off, shooting at his father and hitting him. Now they believe Barreras Jr. killed himself. Barreras III has been released from jail.

When detectives interviewed Barreras III he expressed hatred for his father, who he said was using drugs and alcohol, and concern for his mother. When detectives went to the couple’s house a couple of miles away they found Melissa Barreras dead.