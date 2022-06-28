APD creates unit to target road rage, aggressive driving

Police have formed a unit to tackle aggressive driving — with a way for the public to submit evidence — as detectives search for the shooters in two recent road-rage incidents on Interstate 40.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman, said APD created the Aggressive Driving Unit as they “target street racing, aggressive driving and road rage.”

She said the unit will have two detectives investigating those incidents along with hit and run crashes. Atkins said the public can now upload video or photo evidence to the Road Rage and Aggressive Driving Video Portal here.

“If detectives with the Aggressive Driving Unit are able to locate an offender, they will assume responsibility of the case to include arrests/citations or the issuance of a summons,” she said.

APD Chief Harold Medina said the department investigated seven road-rage homicides since the beginning of 2021, calling the number “unacceptable.” Four of those cases have not had an arrest made, according to Journal records.

“We are doing everything in our power to address careless and violent driving on our streets and the creation of this unit and evidence portal is another way to hold dangerous drivers accountable,” Medina said in a statement.

Crime Stoppers also sent out releases looking for the shooters in two road rage incidents that happened within days of each other.

On June 6 a man was driving on Interstate 40 toward Coors when a man in a Dodge Challenger opened fire on him, striking him in the leg, according to the releases. Three days later, a woman was driving the same direction on I-40 near Rio Grande when a person in a pickup shot at their car, striking them in both legs.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP (7867) or p3tips.com/531.