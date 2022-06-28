 Teen charged in shooting threat at Edgewood school - Albuquerque Journal

Teen charged in shooting threat at Edgewood school

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A 17-year-old allegedly threatened to shoot up a school earlier this month in Edgewood.

State Police spokeswoman Candace Hopkins said Emma Haviland, of Edgewood, is charged with attempt to commit a felony and multiple misdemeanors, including bomb scares and shooting threats unlawful and disorderly conduct.

Haviland was booked into the San Juan County Juvenile Services Center.
“Investigating violent threats like the one involved in this incident is of the utmost importance,” State Police Chief Tim Johnson said in a statement.

Hopkins said on June 9 State Police began to investigate a threat over social media. She said the threat was posted anonymously to the app Yik Yak, asking “Hello Edgewood anyone want to shoot up the school? I need a partner.”

Hopkins said State Police tracked the threat to the home where Haviland lives. She said Haviland told investigators “the whole threat was a joke.”

