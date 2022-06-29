 Top New Mexico elections regulator says she was threatened - Albuquerque Journal

Top New Mexico elections regulator says she was threatened

By Morgan Lee / Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico’s top elections regulator says she received threats to her safety via an email and telephone calls to her offices and that the FBI has been notified.

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver on Tuesday told The Associated Press that there have been three instances of threats against her within the last two weeks and that federal investigators have been alerted. Two threats were made indirectly in phone calls to the office of the secretary of state.

The FBI in Albuquerque did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Toulouse Oliver previously went into hiding in response to online threats by leaving her home for several weeks in December 2020 and January 2021. Investigators linked those threats on a website against multiple election officials to Iran.

“I went a nice, long period with anything” threatening, Toulouse Oliver said. “My election security officer has referred them over to the FBI. They’re looking into it obviously.”

Toulouse Oliver said the threatening email touched upon social media and video commentary by a conservative filmmaker in defense of his widely debunked documentary “2000 Mules” that alleges widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

The New Mexico secretary of state’s office has sought to dispel false assertions in the movie on the agency’s “rumor versus reality” website regarding elections and misinformation, prompting a response from filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza.

Toulouse Oliver was closely involved in a standoff with local officials in Otero County in recent weeks that nearly derailed certification of election results.

The Otero County commission initially refused to certify local results of the June 7 primary because of unspecified concerns with Dominion voting systems, a target of widespread conspiracy theories since the 2020 presidential election.

After an order by the New Mexico Supreme Court to certify, the commissioners voted 2-1 to sign off on the election and avert a broader crisis. Statewide results in the June 7 primary were certified Tuesday by the state canvassing board.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Top New Mexico elections regulator says she was threatened

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Rockets away in New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Teams from around the globe gather ... Teams from around the globe gather to compete in the Spaceport America Cup
2
Click! Click! Gone ...
ABQnews Seeker
One of ABQ's newest speed cameras ... One of ABQ's newest speed cameras stolen from its pole on Lead
3
Woman charged in 2020 ABQ homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives arrested a woman for her ... Detectives arrested a woman for her alleged role in the fatal shooting of a man in 2020 outside an apartment complex on West Central. ...
4
Albuquerque redistricting committee to take final vote
ABQnews Seeker
City Council undergoes realignment after each ... City Council undergoes realignment after each census
5
Details emerge in Sunday's deadly shootings
ABQnews Seeker
Video footage and medical evidence shed ... Video footage and medical evidence shed more light on the tragedy
6
APD creates unit to target road rage, aggressive driving
ABQnews Seeker
Public will be able to upload ... Public will be able to upload evidence to new video portal
7
NM primary election results certified as November election looms
2022 election
New Mexico closed the books — ... New Mexico closed the books — for the most part — on a primary election cycle marked by conspiracy theories and legal warnings, as ...
8
Retired teachers can now return to classroom, keep their ...
ABQnews Seeker
State hopes new measures will combat ... State hopes new measures will combat shortage
9
Lobo hoops: Youth have their moments at Pitino basketball ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lobo players and young Lobo fans ... Lobo players and young Lobo fans filled the Pit on Tuesday as part of the first Richard Pitino youth basketball camp at UNM.