A man was shot to death Tuesday night in Southeast Albuquerque.

The incident marked the fifth homicide in the city in the past six days.

Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said officers responded sometime before 10:45 p.m. to reports of a man being shot at Central and Pennsylvania NE.

“Officers arrived and discovered a lifeless individual,” he said. “This has been deemed a homicide call-out and the area is shut down.”