APD detectives investigating after 2 found dead overnight

Two people were killed and a third person was injured early Wednesday morning in what police initially called a single-vehicle crash but later said could be a homicide scene.

Authorities said officers were dispatched to the crash near Central and Tingly just after midnight.

“New information learned by officers on scene has prompted the APD Homicide Unit to be dispatched to the scene to aid in investigating the incident further,” Officer Chase Jewell, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said about two hours after sending his initial release on the crash.

In the initial email, Jewell said officers “located two occupants of the vehicle who had succumbed to injuries sustained from the crash.” He said that at least one additional person in the vehicle had been transported to a local hospital, where their condition was unknown.

No other information was immediately available.