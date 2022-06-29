 New grocery store approved near Rust Medical Center - Albuquerque Journal

New grocery store approved near Rust Medical Center

By Maureen Cooke / Rio Rancho Observer

RIO RANCHO — The Rio Rancho Governing Board at its June 23 meeting approved site plans for Albertsons Market Street @ The Village near the new Presbyterian Rust Medical Center at Unser and Wellspring Avenue, Rio Rancho Observer reports.

Residents in the area have been looking forward to getting a grocery store for some time now.

Albertsons Market Street is the second in the state, the first being in Santa Fe.

Although both Albertsons and Market Street are part of the United chain of grocery stores, each has its own identity. The Market Street brand features a wide range of natural and organic foods, including its own O-organics line, a concierge event planning service, and a specialty floral department.

The roughly 11-acre development will be located at 2200 Westside Blvd. SE, in the area known informally as “The Village at Cabezon,” and will also include a gas station. Given its proximity to Albuquerque’s West Side, Market Street is expected to appeal to customers from Albuquerque nearly as much as those from Rio Rancho.

Being so close to Presbyterian Rust Medical Center and M’Tucci’s Moderno Restaurant will give the development great exposure, as Councilor Jim Owen pointed out, then added, “The exposure is going to be significant, and it’s exciting.”

