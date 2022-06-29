Rio Communities to get new housing development

A new housing development is coming to Rio Communities, the first of its kind since the town was incorporated nearly a decade ago.

The 27-unit development, known as Manzano Vista, is being built by Pecos Homes – a company that has developed about a dozen properties in recent years off Nancy Boulevard.

“It’s a big deal for us,” Rio Communities Town Manager Martin Moore told the Journal. “We got our new logo and slogan and everything – ‘spectacular views, endless opportunities,’ – and the word is starting to get out.”

The development has a focus on affordability, with home prices ranging from $169,900 to $419,900. The homes, which are customizable, come in two-bedroom/two-bathroom, three-bedroom/two-bathroom, four-bedroom/two-bathroom and four-bedroom/three-bathroom options. All come standard with two-car garages.

The housing development, which expects to have some of the 27 units completed by the winter, features a wide range of amenities, including flexible floor plans, walk-in pantries, 9-foot ceilings and covered patios.

“Rio Communities has been a well-kept secret for nearly a decade,” Garth Tallman, president of Pecos Homes, said. “Once people see this new development, the secret won’t be a secret much longer. It is an incredible community, close to everything with peaceful lots and no traffic.”

Moore said there were a variety of factors that led to Pecos Homes’ decision to build the Manzano Vista development in Rio Communities, a town of nearly 5,000 that sits about 30 miles south of Downtown Albuquerque.

The need for more workforce housing with Facebook and Amazon in Los Lunas, as well as the recent announcement of a multi-million-dollar aluminum mill that is expected to bring hundreds of jobs, came into play. Add to that a hot homebuying market and the development makes even more sense, Moore said.

But Moore said recent improvements made by city officials – the fixing of roads in the area, improvements on compliance from residents and replacing lights along Highway 47 and Highway 304 – have attracted developers to the area, including Pecos Homes.

He said other homebuilders have shown interest in building communities in the town, but none have been finalized.

“Developers are starting to show interest,” Moore said. “(But) I think the market is driving things a lot with us.”