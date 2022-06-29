 Rio Rancho company gets state, local funds to aid expansion - Albuquerque Journal

Rio Rancho company gets state, local funds to aid expansion

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

Rio Rancho-based Deluxe Designs is getting help from state and local officials to aid in its manufacturing expansion and hiring of more employees.

The state is earmarking $250,000 in Local Economic Development Act funds, while the City of Rio Rancho and Sandoval County are pledging $75,000 each, according to a news release from the state’s Economic Development Department.

Deluxe Design is expected to invest $5 million in the expansion.

“It is only with LEDA that this project can move forward successfully,” Deluxe Design Vice President Norman Ruth said. “The assistance from the city, county, and state is giving us this opportunity to thrive and grow. … We are very fortunate and thankful that EDD recognizes this and is offering this support.”

For Deluxe Design, which began in 1986 out of the garage of Norman Ruth and Sandy Ruth – the company’s president – the expansion includes a new 2.5-acre property at 3646 NM 528 in Rio Rancho that will allow for the company to double its manufacturing and office space. The building itself comes in at 24,000 square feet.

The company said the funds will help with accommodating new production equipment, the development of new products and streamlining of workflows, according to the department.

The expansion will also include the addition of 30 new employees over a five-year period, moving Deluxe Design from 24 employees to 54.

The City of Rio Rancho will act as the fiscal agent for the funds and the city’s contribution is still pending review and approval from the governing body. Once approved, the assistance will be paid out in phases as Deluxe Design reaches economic development and job-hiring benchmarks.

“It is fantastic to see a great home-grown Rio Rancho company deepen its roots and create quality jobs with this expansion,” Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull said. “I applaud Sandy and Norman and the Deluxe Design team for building a best-in-class industry leader right here in Rio Rancho.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Rio Rancho company gets state, local funds to aid expansion

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Rio Rancho company gets state, local funds to aid ...
ABQnews Seeker
Rio Rancho-based Deluxe Designs is getting ... Rio Rancho-based Deluxe Designs is getting help from state and local officials to aid in its manufac ...
2
Rio Communities to get new housing development
ABQnews Seeker
A new housing development is coming ... A new housing development is coming to Rio Communities, the first of its kind since the town was inc ...
3
New grocery store approved near Rust Medical Center
ABQnews Seeker
The Rio Rancho Governing Board at ... The Rio Rancho Governing Board at its June 23 meeting approved site plans for Albertsons Market Street @ The Village near the new Presbyterian ...
4
Top New Mexico elections regulator says she was threatened
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's top elections regulator says ... New Mexico's top elections regulator says she received threats to her safety via an email and telephone calls to her offices and that the ...
5
APD detectives investigating after 2 found dead overnight
ABQnews Seeker
Two people were killed and a ... Two people were killed and a third person was injured early Wednesday morning in what police initially called a single-vehicle crash but later said ...
6
Rockets away in New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Teams from around the globe gather ... Teams from around the globe gather to compete in the Spaceport America Cup
7
One of ABQ’s newest speed cameras stolen off its ...
ABQnews Seeker
Just over two weeks after the ... Just over two weeks after the city's mobile speed enforcement device on Lead at Cornell started issuing tickets, vandals removed the camera box
8
SFNF firewood permits available
ABQnews Seeker
The permits, which expire Dec. 31, ... The permits, which expire Dec. 31, apply to the entire forest, except designated wilderness areas
9
Man fatally shot on East Central
ABQnews Seeker
A man was shot to death ... A man was shot to death Tuesday night in Southeast Albuquerque. The incident marked the fifth homicide in the city in the past six ...