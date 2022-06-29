Rio Rancho company gets state, local funds to aid expansion

Rio Rancho-based Deluxe Designs is getting help from state and local officials to aid in its manufacturing expansion and hiring of more employees.

The state is earmarking $250,000 in Local Economic Development Act funds, while the City of Rio Rancho and Sandoval County are pledging $75,000 each, according to a news release from the state’s Economic Development Department.

Deluxe Design is expected to invest $5 million in the expansion.

“It is only with LEDA that this project can move forward successfully,” Deluxe Design Vice President Norman Ruth said. “The assistance from the city, county, and state is giving us this opportunity to thrive and grow. … We are very fortunate and thankful that EDD recognizes this and is offering this support.”

For Deluxe Design, which began in 1986 out of the garage of Norman Ruth and Sandy Ruth – the company’s president – the expansion includes a new 2.5-acre property at 3646 NM 528 in Rio Rancho that will allow for the company to double its manufacturing and office space. The building itself comes in at 24,000 square feet.

The company said the funds will help with accommodating new production equipment, the development of new products and streamlining of workflows, according to the department.

The expansion will also include the addition of 30 new employees over a five-year period, moving Deluxe Design from 24 employees to 54.

The City of Rio Rancho will act as the fiscal agent for the funds and the city’s contribution is still pending review and approval from the governing body. Once approved, the assistance will be paid out in phases as Deluxe Design reaches economic development and job-hiring benchmarks.

“It is fantastic to see a great home-grown Rio Rancho company deepen its roots and create quality jobs with this expansion,” Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull said. “I applaud Sandy and Norman and the Deluxe Design team for building a best-in-class industry leader right here in Rio Rancho.”