Michael Martin Murphey to play series of shows in Red River

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Michael Martin Murphey begins his Red River residency on Friday, July 1. He will perform select dates in July and August. (Courtesy of LC Media)

Michael Martin Murphey is looking forward to getting out of the Texas heat to perform his annual Red River residency in July and August.

It’s a practice he’s done for years and enjoys being back in the state.

“I’ve certainly been following all of the fires and Red River has stayed pretty safe,” he says. “I’m thrilled about the rain that the state is getting.”

Each year, Murphey headlines his chuckwagon shows in Red River.

The shows have also been a welcome source of comfort for the 77-year-old performer.

“I’ve been doing this a long time,” he says. “I’ve performed around the world and seen many things. Getting to perform as part of a low-key show is what keeps me going.”

Over the course of his career, Murphey has been honored with being part of the Western Music Hall of Fame, as well as the National Cowboy Hall of Fame.

He’s also charted more than 30 songs on the Billboard charts.

With his upcoming album, “Road Beyond the View,” Murphey is hitting some more career firsts.

“Road Beyond the View” by Michael Martin Murphey and Ryan Murphey

The album marks the first time Murphey takes a jazz feel to music. It also features his son Ryan Murphey.

“Ryan has played on my albums before,” Murphey says. “On this album, it’s a collaboration between us. We worked together really well on this.”

Murphey says for the shows, Ryan will join him on stage.

“He spends half of the residency with me,” he says. “He’s been on every album with me since 1993 by either playing guitar or organizing the material. He will co-produce the album. This is the most we’ve worked together.”

Murphey says his son teaches guitar at the Nashville School for the Arts. During the pandemic, he began taking classes with his son.

“I started with jazz, classical and music theory classes with my son,” he says. “Then we began to write some songs around it. We didn’t know where it would go when we started. We each recorded in our on studios. It was a different experience for me all around.”

The father and son were also inspired by New Mexico for the album. Murphey originally moved to Taos in 1978 and now splits time between New Mexico and Texas.

“It’s impossible for me to express what being in New Mexico for so many years has meant to me,” he says. “Even though I’m in Texas, I spend half the year in the state. I do believe New Mexico is the most unique state. It’s inspired so much art that I want to make music that goes with that.”

Murphey will also perform at 7 p.m. Monday, July 4, at the Pageant Grounds of Historic Lincoln in Lincoln. Information at outhousetickets.com.

Michael Martin Murphey Summer Series
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 1; Sunday, July 3 and Thursday, July 7; Shows repeat July 9, 14, 16, 21, 23, 28, 30; Aug. 4, 6, 11, 13, 25, 27

WHERE: Rocking 3M Chuckwagon Shows, 178 Bitter Creek Road, Red River

HOW MUCH: $63 adult; $57 senior 65+, $28 children ages 7-13, plus fees at outhousetickets.com

