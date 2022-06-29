A look at Fourth of July festivities from around the state

Fourth of July is a time to celebrate the country’s independence.

From baseball games to music and community events, here are some of the things happening around the state during the four-day weekend.

ALBUQUERQUE

At Balloon Fiesta Park, 4401 Alameda Blvd. NE, Freedom Fourth is back for another year. The event runs from 3-10 p.m. Monday, July 4, and will have food, local beer and free children activities for the free event. The night will end with a firework show.

Before all of that is a day full of music.

At 4 p.m., country singer Nathaniel Krantz will kick off the festivities. Then Mondo Vibrations take the stage at 5:15 p.m. followed by Str8 Shot at 6:30 p.m.

Country legends Shenandoah will headline the night beginning at 7:45 p.m. with the fireworks slated to go off at 9:15 p.m.

According to city officials, admission is free and the event is rain or shine. There is a parking fee of $10 cash at the park or can be purchased at premiumparking.com/P4702 prior to arriving at the event.

A Park & Ride service will be provided as well from either the Cottonwood or Coronado mall locations. Bus service to the event will start at 3 p.m. and end at 7:30 p.m. Return trips to the two Park & Ride locations will begin immediately after the conclusion of the fireworks show. The last bus will leave Balloon Fiesta Park at 11 p.m.

City officials also released the following permitted items: Chairs, service animals, umbrellas, tents or canopies, coolers and strollers. All tents and canopies must be staked down, and coolers and bags will be searched upon entry. Tents and canopies are not allowed on Park & Ride buses.

At Isotopes Park, 1601 Avenida Cesar Chavez SW, the team will be on a final two days of a five-game homestand against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. On Saturday, July 2, the game begins at 6:35 p.m. and will have fireworks to end the night. The ’Topes take the field at 6:05 p.m. Sunday, July 3, and again fireworks will end the night. Tickets range from $21-$33, plus fees at ticketmaster.com.

LAS CRUCES

At Apodaca Park, 801 E. Madrid Ave., the 2022 Electric Light Parade will kick off at 9 p.m. Sunday,

July 3.

This year’s theme is “Patriotic Spirit and American Dreams!” The parade will travel south on Solano Drive, east on Hadley Avenue, and end at Maag Softball Complex.

At Pat and Lou Sisbarro Community Park, 3205 Arrowhead Drive, beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, July 4, Chicago-based rock band Plain White T’s and Raul Malo will perform.

The annual fireworks display will happen after the performances.

Gates open at 4 p.m. Food vendors will be on site. No grilling, personal fireworks, alcohol, RV’s or overnight parking will be allowed.

RIO RANCHO

At Campus Park in City Center, 2516 King Blvd. NE, from 5-9:45 p.m. Monday, July 4, there will be a parade, live music, food trucks, beer garden and fireworks.

The event is open to the public and spectators will enjoy live music by the Rio Grande Symphonic Band and the New Mexico Philharmonic. Following the musical performances, a spectacular fireworks show will begin.

Admission to these events is free. For those wishing to only view the fireworks and not wanting to attend the musical performances or visit Campus Park, there is ample parking available in the multiple lots surrounding City Center. Visitors may park in the lots and tailgate as they enjoy the fireworks display. The parade begins at 6 p.m. as well as the performance by the Rio Grande Symphonic Band. The NM Philharmonic begins at 8 p.m.

According to Rio Rancho officials blankets and coolers are permitted. No glass, outside alcoholic beverages or individual grills will be allowed.

Visitors can access City Center via Unser Boulevard/King Boulevard and Paseo del Volcan/Broadmoor Boulevard.

SANTA FE

On the Santa Fe Plaza, the Rotary Club of Santa Fe will host its annual Pancakes on the Plaza on Monday, July 4. For the past 45 years, the local tradition has become a day full of fun for the whole family. The smell of delicious pancakes fills the air, while local vendors, classic cars and unique art surround the plaza. Be a part of the Santa Fe tradition, where the cost of a ticket will not only get you a plate of delicious pancakes, but the proceeds of which will have a positive impact on the community.

Pancakes will be served from 7 a.m.-noon, and the festivities continue until 3 p.m. This event is a “no dogs allowed” event. Tickets are $8 per ticket or four tickets for $30 in advance; and $10 per ticket or four tickets for $30 the day of at pancakesontheplaza.com.

At the Santa Fe Place Mall, 4250 Cerrillos Road, the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe is presenting a Fourth of July celebration beginning at 4 p.m. Monday, July 4.

Visitors will enjoy easy in-and-out access, ample free parking and food trucks on site. Music from Una Mas y La ChaCha, the Alex Maryol Band and Dream Noise will add to the event. It all concludes with an amazing fireworks display beginning at dusk.

The event is free and open to the public.

SOCORRO

At the Socorro Rodeo & Sports Complex, 1 Rodeo Drive, the Fourth of July celebration begins at 11 a.m. and runs through 10 p.m. Monday, July 4.

Expect great music from Socorro’s favorite local bands and Al Hurricane Jr. With plenty room for dancing, waterslide and jump balloon (1-5 p.m.), food and other vendors, and of course, a fantastic fireworks display from NM Tech’s EMRTC at Dark.

Reservations are required for RV camping ($30), tailgate/dry camping ($15) if you want to bring your own grill (tailgate means you want to BBQ some food and that requires a reservation and a tailgate space). And there is still room for vendors: for-profit ($50), nonprofit ($25).

Slated to perform is the Socorro Community Band at 11 a.m. and then Wise Fool NM takes the stage at noon.

Organizers said Fullish Professors take the stage at 1:15 p.m. and The Murillos at 2:30.

Blue Monday takes the stage at 4 p.m., followed by belly dance club Aditi Natesa. At 6 p.m. Al Hurricane Jr. takes the stage followed by Suavecito at 8 p.m.

Rob Lopez will close out the night performing rock and roll while the fireworks are on display.

TAOS

At Kit Carson Park, 211 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte, Elle King and Lainey Wilson will perform a free show to celebrate the Fourth of July. Though it’s free, registration is required at ampconcerts.org or by phone at 505-886-1251. The event begins at 6 p.m. Monday, July 4.

A spectacular fireworks display hosted by the Taos Volunteer Fire Department will cap off the evening and the celebration offers locals and visitors a safe, patriotic fun-filled experience.

Organizers recommend that you keep your pets indoors after dusk.

Backpacks and large purses aren’t allowed and bags are subject to search. Lawn and low profile camping style chairs are welcome, as well as blankets. There will be free water refill stations. Food, beer and wine vendors will also be on hand.