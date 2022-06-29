Santa Fe Wine Festival to feature 15 state wineries

Winemaking has a long history in New Mexico dating back to 1629.

Centuries later, events like the Santa Fe Wine Festival are where guests can enjoy the fruits of all the labor.

The 28th annual event takes place at El Rancho de las Golondrinas from noon-6 p.m. Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3.

“Last year, we had to push the event to August because of restrictions,” says Daniel Goodman, Las Golondrinas museum director. “We’ve already had three events on campus this year and those have been great. The goal for us is getting the New Mexico wineries here.”

There will be 15 wineries participating this year, which is usually the number, he says.

Those participating are Black Mesa Winery and Cidery, Black’s Smuggler Winery, El Alamo Winery, Gruet Winery, Jaramillo Vineyards, Jarales Wines, La Esperanza Vineyard and Winery, Las Nueve Niñas Winery, St. Clair Winery, Luna Rossa Winery, Noisy Water Winery, Ponderosa Winery, Shattuck Vineyard, Sheehan Winery and New Mexico Hard Cider.

Goodman and staff try to ensure that there is a great representation of wineries from New Mexico.

“It’s great to learn about the culture of winemaking in the state,” he says. “Each winery has their own history which is fascinating. The event is about celebrating the history and industry that continues to grow.”

Because the event is family-friendly, there will be vendors selling handmade wares, as well as music.

Music will take place from 12:30 to 5:45 p.m. both days. On Saturday, July 2, The Turquoise Blues and Power Drive USA will perform. The next day, Controlled Burn and The Rudy Boy Experiment are slated to take the stage.

“We want to offer more than just wine,” Goodman says. “The music adds to the atmosphere. Then we have all of the vendors who sell some very unique items, most of which, are related to wine.”

Goodman says El Rancho de las Golondrinas is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and visitors have access to 200 acres of the 500-acre property.

Las Golondrinas is the only living history museum in the state and it offers a hands-on impressive experience for its visitors. It focuses on the period of New Mexico history during the 18th and 19th centuries.

Goodman also recommends purchasing tickets ahead of time online at golondrinas.org.