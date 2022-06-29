 Santa Fe Wine Festival to feature 15 state wineries - Albuquerque Journal

Santa Fe Wine Festival to feature 15 state wineries

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

The 28th Annual Santa Fe Wine Festival will take place on Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3, at El Rancho de las Golondrinas in Santa Fe. (Courtesy of El Rancho de las Golondrinas)

Winemaking has a long history in New Mexico dating back to 1629.

Centuries later, events like the Santa Fe Wine Festival are where guests can enjoy the fruits of all the labor.

The 28th annual event takes place at El Rancho de las Golondrinas from noon-6 p.m. Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3.

“Last year, we had to push the event to August because of restrictions,” says Daniel Goodman, Las Golondrinas museum director. “We’ve already had three events on campus this year and those have been great. The goal for us is getting the New Mexico wineries here.”

There will be 15 wineries participating this year, which is usually the number, he says.

Those participating are Black Mesa Winery and Cidery, Black’s Smuggler Winery, El Alamo Winery, Gruet Winery, Jaramillo Vineyards, Jarales Wines, La Esperanza Vineyard and Winery, Las Nueve Niñas Winery, St. Clair Winery, Luna Rossa Winery, Noisy Water Winery, Ponderosa Winery, Shattuck Vineyard, Sheehan Winery and New Mexico Hard Cider.

Goodman and staff try to ensure that there is a great representation of wineries from New Mexico.

“It’s great to learn about the culture of winemaking in the state,” he says. “Each winery has their own history which is fascinating. The event is about celebrating the history and industry that continues to grow.”

Because the event is family-friendly, there will be vendors selling handmade wares, as well as music.

Music will take place from 12:30 to 5:45 p.m. both days. On Saturday, July 2, The Turquoise Blues and Power Drive USA will perform. The next day, Controlled Burn and The Rudy Boy Experiment are slated to take the stage.

“We want to offer more than just wine,” Goodman says. “The music adds to the atmosphere. Then we have all of the vendors who sell some very unique items, most of which, are related to wine.”

Goodman says El Rancho de las Golondrinas is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and visitors have access to 200 acres of the 500-acre property.

Las Golondrinas is the only living history museum in the state and it offers a hands-on impressive experience for its visitors. It focuses on the period of New Mexico history during the 18th and 19th centuries.

Goodman also recommends purchasing tickets ahead of time online at golondrinas.org.

28th Annual Santa Fe Wine Festival Rules for Entrance
WHEN: Noon-6 p.m. Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3

WHERE: El Rancho de las Golondrinas, 334 Los Pinos Road, Santa Fe

HOW MUCH: $18 adult; $5 teens ages 13-18; free for those 12 and under, and El Rancho de las Golondrinas members; plus fees at golondrinas.org or holdmyticket.com

• Must be 21 years of age to taste and/or buy wine. All participants 21-121 must present a valid ID to sample and/or buy wine. Identification will be checked at the gate

•Minors must be accompanied by a legal age parent/guardian

•No alcohol may be brought onto the museum grounds

•Bottles of wine purchased may not be opened on the museum grounds

•No weapons may be brought onto the museum grounds

•No pets allowed (only ADA-approved assistance animals)

•No distribution of literature allowed within public easements or on museum grounds without prior approval

Festival Rules for getting a Wristband (drinking)

•Participants MUST be 21 or over

•All participants 21-121 must present a valid ID to sample and/or buy wine

•No vertical IDs

•No paper or temporary IDs

•All forms of Identification MUST include a DOB (date of birth)

