What’s happening in ABQ July 1-7: Pirates, Tanabata, Chris Young and more

As we make our way into July, let’s see how much more rain will come to town. I think this is Mother Nature’s way of retaliating for putting the World Cup in November, but I digress.

Got an event we should know about? Reach out to Ivan Leonard at ileonard@abqjournal.com

1 ‘Pirates: Lost at Sea with Talewise’

Head on down to the Main Public Library, 501 Copper Ave. NW, from 3-4 p.m. Friday, July 1, for an adventure pertaining to a crew of interesting pirates on a desert island. The team must rescue their screwy captain and find a method to fix their ship before all is lost at sea. Throughout the tale, volunteers from the audience help explore the science behind clouds, combustion and more. The event is free to the public and is funded by the Friends of the Public Library.

2 Tablao Flamenco Albuquerque Dinner Show

At 7 p.m. Friday, July 1, and Saturday, July 2, the National Institute of Flamenco will present flamenco in a tablao setting at Hotel Albuquerque at Old Town, 800 Rio Grande Blvd. NW. A prix fixe dinner is part of the event. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. and the performance is at 8 p.m.

Admission, dinner and gratuity is $75-$85 plus fees at holdmyticket.com.

3 ABQ BioPark Tanabata Wish Making

This week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., check out the celebration at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden Japanese Garden through July 7. Tanabata is a Japanese festival in the summer that celebrates the meeting of Hikoboshi and Orihime. It is their tradition for people to write wishes on paper called tanzaku papers and stick them to bamboo trees.

Tickets start at $4 at cabq.gov/artsculture/biopark/garden.

4 ‘Two Moons Art Exhibit: Fabric of New Mexico’

This exhibit stretches the limitations of fiber art to celebrate every aspect of fabric, such as quilting, embroidery, macramé, rug hooking, and working with paper, plastic metal and wire. This exhibit was curated by artist Martin Terry and includes work by 20 New Mexico artists.

Join the artists for the opening reception at Fusion from 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, July 1. Participating artists include: Jean Borman, Betty Busby, Claudia Fluegge, Linda Garcia, Patricia Halloran, Maria Jonnson, Terri Lagerway, Kathryn Lazier, Mika Maloney, Laurie McCann, Sara Miller, Wild Moon, Molly Mooney, Elizabeth Potter, Vivienne Riggio, Judith Roderick, Laura Salamy, Larry Schulte, Cassandra Shaw, Paula Steinberg and Carol Sullivan.

The exhibits can be viewed during the opening reception and all public events at Fusion, 700-708 First St. NW or by appointment. Call 505-766-9412 or email admin@fusionabq.org to arrange a viewing appointment.

5 Chris Young at Sandia Resort and Casino

At 8 p.m. Friday, July 1, Sandia Resort & Casino Amphitheater, 30 Rainbow Road NE, country singer Chris Young brings the “Famous Friends Tour” to Albuquerque. Opening is Mitchell Tenpenny. Tickets start at $49 plus fees and can be bought at etix.com. The doors open at 7 p.m.

6 Heartless Bastards at Santa Fe Railyard

What’s better than free? The Heartless Bastards will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, July 1, at the Santa Fe Railyard Plaza, 1607 Paseo de Peralta. Registration is encouraged at ampconcerts.org. Event organizers encourage guests to bring chairs to the concert. Food and drink are available for purchase around the area. There will also be water bottle filling stations. The band is touring in support of its album, “A Beautiful Life.”

7 Cumbres and Toltec gets rolling

The Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad will get its season rolling Friday, July 1. Riders hop aboard the train in either Chama or Antonito, Colorado for full-day or half-day excursions, or short express trips. Fridays in July the C&TSRR will run the Chama Express, a 2½ hour trip from Chama to the Cumbres Pass and back.

A full list of trips and booking options can be found at cumbrestoltec.com.