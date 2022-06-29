APD IDs recent homicide victims

Detectives released the names of two men killed in separate incidents over the past several days in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the deaths of Leonard Fresquez, 38, and Aaron Lucero, 47, are being investigated as homicides.

On June 26 police responded around 8 p.m. to the 200 block of Richmond SE when neighbors reported a man’s body outside.

Officers found Lucero deceased with “trauma to the body” and homicide detectives are investigating.

Police found video footage showing Lucero in a confrontation the previous evening.

Then, on June 24, police responded around 5:30 p.m. to the area of Grove and Trumbull SE after neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

Officers found Fresquez with at least gunshot wound and he was taken to a hospital where he died.