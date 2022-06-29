 Farmington's Gonzalez named Gatorade track and field athlete of the year - Albuquerque Journal

Farmington’s Gonzalez named Gatorade track and field athlete of the year

By ABQJournal News Staff

Kayden Gonzalez of Farmington High was named the 2021-22 Gatorade New Mexico Boys track & field athlete of the year on Wednesday.

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound senior scored 29 points this spring in leading the Scorpions to a third-place team finish. He won the triple jump with a personal-best 47 feet, 0.25 inches, took second in the long jump (22-2¼), was third in the pole vault (12-6), and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles (40.77).

Per a press release, Gonzalez volunteers as a mentor of special needs students at the Sycamore Community Center and has weighted 3.34 GPA. He will continue track and field at Pima Community College this fall.

