Jenkins heaps praise on Lobo newcomers

K.J. Jenkins, one of three co-captains on last season’s University of New Mexico men’s basketball team as voted on by teammates, is a bit of a no-nonsense guy when it comes to putting in the work in the weight room and on the practice court.

So what does the senior leader think after a month of work from his new teammates?

On the four new freshmen (Donovan Dent, Quinton Webb, Braden Appelhans and walk-on Mac Manzanares): “I see the talent that these new guys have. When I was a freshman, I didn’t really have so much as a player leader, you know? Not letting me cut corners and stuff. So I want to be that guy that won’t let them miss reps or even step out of bounds in practice and stuff like that. …

“(They’re) all hard workers and they’re all willing to get better and want to win.”

And on the two new transfers – Morris Udeze and Josiah Allick – who immediately are arguably the two strongest players on the team: “They’re big fellas, huh? All I can say is I do not want to get hit with screens in practice. I’m not looking forward to that.”