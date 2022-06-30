 Anna Martinez named Albuquerque Poet Laureate - Albuquerque Journal

Anna Martinez named Albuquerque Poet Laureate

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Anna Martinez speaks at the Albuquerque Museum. Martinez was named Albuquerque Poet Laureate. She is the sixth to hold the position. (Adrian Gomez/Journal)

The Albuquerque Poet Laureate program has seen five powerhouse poets since the inaugural poet in 2012.

Ten years later, the page has turned and a new chapter begins with Anna Martinez.

On Wednesday, Martinez was named the sixth Albuquerque poet laureate, during a ceremony at the Albuquerque Museum.

“Wow, I want to thank every single one of that’s here, today supporting me, supporting poetry,” Martinez said after being announced.

She will serve a two-year term in the position beginning July 1, and will lead a community outreach project during her tenure.

Martinez was born in Española and is a mother and grandmother.

Aside from poetry, she’s also a civil rights attorney and also works with the Legislature.

Martinez follows in the footsteps of Hakim Bellamy, Jessica Helen Lopez, Manuel González, Michelle Otero and Mary Oishi — a group she has learned to know well over the course of her journey in poetry.

Albuquerque is one of many cities — including Boston, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Milwaukee and Santa Fe — with poets laureate.

All 50 states and the District of Columbia have a state-level poet laureate. Martinez will get a $5,000-a-year stipend for the position.

Shelle Sanchez, Arts & Culture director said the way the Poet Laureate Program works in Albuquerque is pretty beautiful.

“It’s a great example of how community and government can and should and the best way they work together,” Sanchez said. “… For the last 12 years and two different mayor’s administrations, the mayor’s have said, ‘Yes, we embrace this program. We support this poet laureate that has been chosen completely by the community, outside of city government.’ And then the city steps in, lifts up the poet, their work and gives them a contract to do their community project.”

