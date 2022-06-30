 Biden backs filibuster exception to protect abortion access - Albuquerque Journal

Biden backs filibuster exception to protect abortion access

By Chris Megerian / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Thursday that he would support an exception to the Senate filibuster to protect access to abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

“If the filibuster gets in the way, it’s like voting rights,” Biden said during a press conference in Madrid, where he was attending a NATO summit. The Democratic president said there should be an “exception to the filibuster for this action to deal with the Supreme Court decision.”

As a former senator, Biden has been reluctant to support changes to the filibuster, which allows any member of the 100-member chamber to block action on legislation unless it receives 60 votes. However, earlier this year he endorsed sidestepping the rule on the issue of voting rights, and his latest comments make clear that he’s willing to do the same for abortion.

Biden’s support for changes to the filibuster in the 50-50 Senate may ultimately be immaterial. The Senate Democratic caucus would need to unanimously take such a step, but at least two Democratic senators, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, don’t want to.

The president has been under pressure to take as much executive action as possible to protect abortion rights, although his options are limited. Biden said he’s meeting Friday with governors to talk about abortion and “I’ll have announcements to make then.”

During Thursday’s news conference, Biden harshly criticized the Supreme Court’s decision on abortion and reiterated his warnings that other constitutional protections could be at risk.

“One thing that has been destabilizing is the outrageous behavior of the Supreme Court of the United States in overruling not only Roe v. Wade but essentially challenging the right to privacy,” he said.

Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders said was vital to protecting democracy collapsed in January when Manchin and Sinema refused to join their own party in changing Senate rules to overcome a Republican filibuster. The outcome was a stinging defeat for Biden and his party, coming at the tumultuous close to his first year in office.

___

This story has been corrected to show Biden said he’d back an exception to the filibuster, not eliminating the filibuster.

Home » News » Nation » Biden backs filibuster exception to protect abortion access

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions
Nation
In a blow to the fight ... In a blow to the fight against climate change, the Supreme Court on Thursday limited how the nation's main anti-air pollution law can be ...
2
Judge temporarily blocks Kentucky's near-total abortion ban
Nation
A judge cleared the way Thursday ... A judge cleared the way Thursday for abortions to resume in Kentucky, temporarily blocking the state's near-total ban on the procedure that was triggered ...
3
Supreme Court: Biden properly ended Trump-era asylum policy
Nation
The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday ... The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Biden administration properly ended a Trump-era policy forcing some U.S. asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico. The ...
4
Biden backs filibuster exception to protect abortion access
Nation
President Joe Biden said Thursday that ... President Joe Biden said Thursday that he would support an exception to the Senate filibuster to protect access to abortion after the U.S. Supreme ...
5
Buttigieg launches $1B pilot to build racial equity in ...
Nation
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Thursday ... Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Thursday launched a $1 billion first-of-its-kind pilot program aimed at helping reconnect cities and neighborhoods racially segregated or divided ...
6
Jackson to be sworn in as Breyer retires from ...
Nation
Nearly three months after she won ... Nearly three months after she won confirmation to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson is officially becoming a justice. Jackson, 51, will be sworn ...
7
Most say nation on wrong track, including Dems: AP-NORC ...
Nation
An overwhelming and growing majority of ... An overwhelming and growing majority of Americans say the U.S. is heading in the wrong direction, including nearly 8 in 10 Democrats, according to ...
8
US boosting military presence in Europe amid Russia threat
Nation
President Joe Biden said Wednesday the ... President Joe Biden said Wednesday the U.S. will significantly expand its military presence in Europe, the latest example of how Russia's invasion of Ukraine ...
9
Clinics scramble to divert patients as states ban abortion
Health & Safety
They call her, desperate, scared and ... They call her, desperate, scared and often broke. Some are rape and domestic violence victims. Others are new mothers, still breastfeeding infants. Another pregnancy ...