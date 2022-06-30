 Supreme Court: Biden properly ended Trump-era asylum policy - Albuquerque Journal

Supreme Court: Biden properly ended Trump-era asylum policy

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Biden administration properly ended a Trump-era policy forcing some U.S. asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico.

The justices’ 5-4 decision for the administration came in a case about the “Remain in Mexico” policy under President Donald Trump. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the decision and was joined by fellow conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh as well as the court’s three liberal justices — Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

President Joe Biden suspended the program on his first day in office in January 2021. But lower courts ordered it reinstated in response to a lawsuit from Republican-led Texas and Missouri. The current administration has sent far fewer people back to Mexico than did the Trump administration.

The heart of the legal fight was about whether immigration authorities, with far less detention capacity than needed, had to send people to Mexico or whether they had the discretion under federal law to release asylum-seekers into the United States while they awaited their hearings.

About 70,000 people were enrolled in the program, formally known as Migrant Protection Protocols, after President Donald Trump launched it in 2019 and made it a centerpiece of efforts to deter asylum-seekers.

After Biden’s suspension of the program, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas ended it in June 2021. In October, the department produced additional justifications for the policy’s demise, to no avail in the courts.

The program resumed in December, but barely 3,000 migrants had enrolled by the end of March, during a period when authorities stopped migrants about 700,000 times at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Democratic-led states and progressive groups were on the administration’s side. Republican-run states and conservative groups sided with Texas and Missouri.

The case is Biden v. Texas, 21-954.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Supreme Court: Biden properly ended Trump-era asylum policy

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Supreme Court: Biden properly ended Trump-era asylum policy
ABQnews Seeker
The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday ... The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Biden administration properly ended a Trump-era policy forcing some U.S. asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico. The ...
2
Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions
ABQnews Seeker
In a blow to the fight ... In a blow to the fight against climate change, the Supreme Court on Thursday limited how the nation's main anti-air pollution law can be ...
3
PRC orders customer rate credit for San Juan shutdown
ABQnews Seeker
PNM accused of trying to 'cheat' ... PNM accused of trying to 'cheat' customers out of coal-plant savings
4
Developer plans shipping container food hall for Rio Rancho
ABQnews Seeker
Margarita Hill will have eight tenants, ... Margarita Hill will have eight tenants, with a focus on local vendors, and incorporate green space
5
Initial round of rebate checks sent to NM taxpayers
ABQnews Seeker
Relief aims to target inflation, gas ... Relief aims to target inflation, gas prices
6
Rep. Louis agrees to plea deal in DWI case
ABQnews Seeker
Other charges dropped after proof of ... Other charges dropped after proof of insurance, registration provided
7
Jose Armas: 1944-2022: Activist and scholar stood on his ...
ABQnews Seeker
Daughter notes her father 'knew what ... Daughter notes her father 'knew what he stood for' without compromise
8
'Breaking Bad' stars Cranston, Paul coming to Isotopes Park
ABQnews Seeker
Walter White and Jesse Pinkman will ... Walter White and Jesse Pinkman will be back in Albuquerque, together again, and taking in an Albuquerque Isotopes game.
9
Going International: UNM represented at prestigious art expo in ...
ABQnews Seeker
It's a first for the University ... It's a first for the University of New Mexico. An artist group created the project 'a Library, a Classroom, and the World,' which is ...