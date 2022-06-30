 Fish and Wildlife changes Mexican wolf management - Albuquerque Journal

Fish and Wildlife changes Mexican wolf management

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Thursday finalized rules that change how the federal agency manages the endangered Mexican gray wolf.  

The changes temporarily restrict who can relocate or lethally remove “problem wolves” or packs. 

Livestock owners and state game agencies can receive permits for removing wolves that attack or kill livestock, elk or deer. 

Tracy Melbihess, Fish and Wildlife’s Mexican wolf policy coordinator, said the agency will continue to issue those permits to ranchers on federal and non-federal lands. but only if the FWS has met its annual population targets.  

“For example, in 2022 we have met our annual benchmark for 9 released wolves surviving to breeding age, so we would continue to issue permits,” Melbihess said. “Every year … those benchmarks increase by 1 to 2 wolves.”  

The permit limits will expire when the agency reaches its new goal of 22 captive wolves surviving in the wild to breeding age, or about two years old. 

The agency will also remove a population limit that capped the number of wild wolves in New Mexico and Arizona at 325.   

There are at least 196 Mexican wolves in the wild south of I-40 in the two states. 

The agency will now release more wolves from captivity into the wild. 

Melbihess said more wolves placed into wild dens will improve gene diversity and reduce the threat of inbreeding.

Mexican gray wolves were first listed as an endangered species in 1976.

New Mexico Game and Fish and the state Agriculture Department have signed on as partners in the species recovery efforts, as have at least 9 New Mexico counties. 

FWS southwest region director Amy Lueders said the agency will consider more non-lethal ways to resolve conflicts between ranchers and wolves.

“We are focused on growth of the population and improving its genetics,” she said.  

Recent wildfires like the Black Fire have burned through core wolf habitat in New Mexico. 

“But our initial reports show that wolves in the fire’s path have survived, and we do not expect population declines as a result,” Lueders said.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Fish and Wildlife changes Mexican wolf management

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Fish and Wildlife changes Mexican wolf management
ABQnews Seeker
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service ... The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Thursday finalized rules that change how the federal agency manages the endangered Mexican gray wolf.   The changes ...
2
Supreme Court: Biden can end Trump-era asylum policy
ABQnews Seeker
The Supreme Court said Thursday the ... The Supreme Court said Thursday the Biden administration can scrap a Trump-era immigration policy that was at the center of efforts to deter asylum-seekers, ...
3
Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions
ABQnews Seeker
In a blow to the fight ... In a blow to the fight against climate change, the Supreme Court on Thursday limited how the nation's main anti-air pollution law can be ...
4
PRC orders customer rate credit for San Juan shutdown
ABQnews Seeker
PNM accused of trying to 'cheat' ... PNM accused of trying to 'cheat' customers out of coal-plant savings
5
Developer plans shipping container food hall for Rio Rancho
ABQnews Seeker
Margarita Hill will have eight tenants, ... Margarita Hill will have eight tenants, with a focus on local vendors, and incorporate green space
6
Initial round of rebate checks sent to NM taxpayers
ABQnews Seeker
Relief aims to target inflation, gas ... Relief aims to target inflation, gas prices
7
Rep. Louis agrees to plea deal in DWI case
ABQnews Seeker
Other charges dropped after proof of ... Other charges dropped after proof of insurance, registration provided
8
Jose Armas: 1944-2022: Activist and scholar stood on his ...
ABQnews Seeker
Daughter notes her father 'knew what ... Daughter notes her father 'knew what he stood for' without compromise
9
'Breaking Bad' stars Cranston, Paul coming to Isotopes Park
ABQnews Seeker
Walter White and Jesse Pinkman will ... Walter White and Jesse Pinkman will be back in Albuquerque, together again, and taking in an Albuquerque Isotopes game.