Fishing Line for June 30, 2022

At Bluewater Lake, Riley Etcitty of Gallup caught and released a 36-inch tiger muskie using a hot dog June 25. … Nick Chacon, 17, of Albuquerque caught a 38-inch tiger muskie using a yellow Panther Martin spinner June 25. … Joe Casias of Alcalde caught a 32-inch tiger muskie using a yellow Panther Martin spinner June 25. … McCormick Harry of Albuquerque and his uncle Marvin of Haystack caught a 28-inch and a 40-inch tiger muskie using large lures and spoons June 11.

Grandma Kary Jimenez and grandson Isaiah Jimenez of Edgewood caught a 38-inch pike at Cochiti Lake using a swimbait June 20.

Stephen Pattinson of Santa Fe caught a 24-inch rainbow trout at Eagle Nest Lake using worms June 24.

At Elephant Butte Lake, Frank Rittel and Brian Rittel of El Paso, caught a 20-inch walleye, 17-inch largemouth bass and four crappie using green grubs June 25. … Jace Cde Baca, 7, of Rio Rancho caught a 22-inch, 4.5-pound blue catfish using cut gizzard shad bait June 20.

Ariana Herrera, 4, and her family of Albuquerque caught their limits of trout at Fenton Lake using garlic PowerBait, cheese PowerBait and worms June 25.

Eric Vasquez of Silver City caught a 15-inch rainbow trout at Glenwood Pond using a Rooster Tail spinner June 17.

Hailey Lucero, 10, of Alamogordo caught a 16.25-inch rainbow trout at Grindstone Reservoir using peach PowerBait on June 24.

Liam Sandoval, 7, of Raton caught a 16-inch rainbow trout at Lake Maloya using a dough ball June 19.

Ethan Gehr of Farmington caught a 32-inch, 10-pound pike at Navajo Lake using a rainbow trout pattern Rapala lure June 21.

At Quemado Lake, Dante Lujan and son Julian Lujan of Las Cruces caught a 22-inch rainbow trout using a Pistol Pete spinner fly June 19. … Gilbert Pacheco of Las Cruces caught a 13.5-inch rainbow trout using large worms June 16.

Deandra Montoya, 5, of Albuquerque caught a 19-inch and 20-inch rainbow trout at Seven Springs Brood Pond using PowerBait on June 24.

Cabresto Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Charette Lakes was good using salmon peach PowerBait.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River near Cimarron on Monday morning was 49.4 cubic feet per second (cfs).

Fishing for trout at Clayton Lake was good using PowerBait. Fishing for walleye was fair using fake minnows. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using chicken liver and homemade dough baits.

Fishing for largemouth and smallmouth bass at Conchas Lake was good using spinnerbaits and shad pattern crankbaits.

At Costilla Creek, the department is implementing the final phase of a project to expand Rio Grande cutthroat trout in 120 miles of the Costilla watershed in northern New Mexico. The final phase involves the removal of fish within a designated area (Rio Costilla from Costilla Dam downstream to the Valle Vidal Boundary, including all tributaries and Comanche Creek from the road culvert crossing on Forest Road 1950 downstream to its confluence with Rio Costilla and all tributaries). Tentative stocking of Rio Grande cutthroat trout is set for spring 2023. National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access. Visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 for the latest closure information.

National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access including Cowles Ponds. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest closure information.

Coyote Creek had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for rainbow trout at Eagle Nest Lake was fair to good using worms, salmon eggs and salmon peach PowerBait.

Eagle Rock Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access including the Gallinas River. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest closure information.

National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access including Hopewell Lake. Visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 for the latest closure information.

Lake Alice had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Maloya was good using PowerBait, Pistol Pete spinner flies, corn and dough bait.

National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access including the Los Pinos River. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest closure information.

Maxwell Lake 13 had no reports from anglers this week.

Monastery Lake is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information, visit the Open Gate webpage.

State Park closures have been in place restricting fishing access at Morphy Lake. Visit Morphy Lake State Park’s webpage or call 575-387-2328 for the latest closure information.

Streamflow on the Pecos River near Pecos on Monday morning was 358 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using salmon eggs near the town of Pueblo. National Forest and State Park closures have been in place restricting fishing access to much of the Pecos River. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest forest closure information. Visit Pecos Canyon State Park’s webpage or call 505-670-8196 for the latest park closure information.

Streamflow on the Red River below the Red River Hatchery on Monday morning was 110 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using salmon eggs, bead-head nymph flies, hare’s ear nymph flies and dry flies in the mornings and evenings.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below the Taos Junction Bridge on Monday morning was 399 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using black and gold Panther Martin spinners near Pilar. Fishing for bass was fair using Panther Martin spinners.

Streamflow on the Rio Hondo near Valdez Monday on morning was 54.4 cfs. National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access. Visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 for the latest closure information.

Streamflow on the Rio Mora near Terrero Monday morning was 181 cfs. National Forest and State Park closures have been in place restricting fishing access to the Rio Mora. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest forest closure information. Visit Pecos Canyon State Park’s webpage or call 505-670-8196 for the latest park closure information.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Pe ñ asco on Monday morning was 46.8 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using stimulator flies and red Copper John flies. Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access. Visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 for the latest closure information.

Santa Cruz Reservoir had no reports from anglers this week.

Shuree Ponds is closed for the season and will reopen in July.

Fishing for catfish at Springer Lake was good using chicken liver and nightcrawler worms.

Storrie Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for walleye at Ute Lake was good using Walleye Diver lures, Flicker Shad lures and bottom bouncers with nightcrawler harness rigs in 10 to 20 feet of water. Fishing for white bass was good using crankbaits, casting spoons and small swimbaits. Fishing for smallmouth bass and largemouth bass was good using spinnerbaits, swim jigs, plastic worms and artificial crawdad baits in 6 to 12 feet of water. Fishing for crappie was fair to good using live minnows at night under artificial lights at night near brush. Fishing for catfish was good using nightcrawler worms and punch bait. The main lake water surface temperature was in the low to mid 70s and the water clarity was stained.

Abiquiú Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Animas River had no reports from anglers this week.

Albuquerque Area Drains had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for tiger muskie at Bluewater Lake was good using yellow Panther Martin spinners, Rapala lures, spoons, hot dogs and shad, bluegill, rainbow trout and perch pattern swimbaits.

Fishing for trout on the Brazos River was good using worms.

National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access at Canjilon Lakes. Visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 for the latest closure information.

Streamflow on the Chama River below El Vado Lake and below Abiquiú Lake Monday morning was 149 cfs and 49.7 cfs, respectively. Fishing for trout below El Vado Lake was fair to good using rubber-legged nymph flies. Fishing for trout below Abiquiú Lake was fair to good using bead-head nymph flies. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only.

Fishing for pike at Cochiti Lake was fair to good using swimbaits and red lipless crankbaits. Fishing for crappies was slow to fair using swimbaits. Fishing for catfish was good using chicken liver, hot dogs and worms.

El Vado Lake can be accessed at Hargroves Day Use Area off State Road 322 and the Main Park area off State Road 112. The Rio Chama River can be accessed at the North El Vado Day Use Area on State Road 95, 10 miles west of U.S. Highway 84. Lake levels are steady but expected to drop as crews work on the El Vado Dam. The Dam Day Use Area is closed due to the ongoing construction. State Road 112 over the dam will experience periodic closures. For more information, visit El Vado Lake State Park’s webpage or call 575-588-7247.

Fishing for trout at Fenton Lake was very good using garlic PowerBait, cheese PowerBait and worms.

Grants Riverwalk Pond has dried up due to pump failure. The city is planning to repair the pumps but is taking this opportunity to dredge the pond. They expect the pond to be offline for at least two to three months. Fish stockings will be discontinued until all work is done.

Fishing for trout from shore at Heron Lake was fair to good using salmon peach PowerBait and garlic PowerBait in the evenings.

At the Jemez Waters, streamflow near Jemez on Monday morning was 79.9 cfs. National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest closure information.

Fishing for trout at Laguna del Campo was good using PowerBait and spinners.

National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access at Lagunitas Lakes. Visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 for the latest closure information.

Lake Farmington had no reports from anglers this week.

Stocking efforts have been suspended due to extremely-low water levels and unstable ground conditions at McGaffey Lake. Lake conditions will be monitored and stocking will resume once conditions improve.

Fishing for pike at Navajo Lake was fair to good using rainbow trout pattern Rapala lures and swimbaits. Fishing for smallmouth bass was good using plastic worms and Ned rigs in 20 feet of water. Fishing for trout was slow to fair using spinners. Fishing for kokanee salmon was slow to fair using spinners tipped with corn.

Fishing for catfish on the Rio Grande near Albuquerque was fair to good using chicken liver and cut bait.

Riverside Park Pond (Aztec Pond #1) had no reports from anglers this week.

National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access at San Gregorio Lake. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest closure information.

Streamflow on the San Juan River near Archuleta on Monday morning was 503 cfs. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was good using Griffith gnat flies, leech pattern flies, egg pattern flies, red annelid flies and Parachute Adams flies. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was good using worms.

Fishing for trout at Seven Springs Brood Pond was good using PowerBait.

Tiger Park Reservoir had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Tingley Beach was fair to good using dough bait and shrimp.

National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access at Trout Lakes. Visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 for the latest closure information.

Fishing for bass at Alumni Pond was fair to good using natural color plastic worms.

Bear Canyon Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for bass at Bill Evans Lake was slow to fair using plastic worms.

Fishing for crappie at Caballo Lake was slow using live minnows and small jigs. Fishing for bass was slow to fair using crankbaits. Fishing for walleye was good using small red deep-diving crankbaits. Fishing for white bass was fair using small crankbaits.

Fishing for catfish at Elephant Butte Lake was fair to good using nightcrawler worms and cut gizzard shad bait. Fishing for largemouth and smallmouth bass was fair to good using top water lures and live bait. Fishing for white bass was good using Blue Fox spinners and white Bombers. Fishing for crappie was fair to good using green grubs and live minnows. Fishing for walleye was fair to good using green grubs, nightcrawler worms and curly tail grubs.

Fishing for catfish at Escondida Lake was fair using shrimp and nightcrawler worms.

Streamflow on the Gila River near Gila on Monday morning was 207 cfs.

Fishing for trout at Glenwood Pond was fair using Rooster Tail spinners.

Fishing for bass at Lake Roberts was fair using medium diving crankbaits. Fishing for trout was good using nymph flies. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using hot dogs and chicken liver.

Percha Dam had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Quemado Lake was fair to good using garlic PowerBait, large worms and Pistol Pete spinner flies.

Rancho Grande Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish on the Rio Grande was fair to good using cut bait and homemade dough bait.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Trees Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for all species was slow at Young Pond.

Fishing for trout at Alto Lake was slow using worms. Fishing for catfish was fair using nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for catfish at Bataan Lake was fair using chicken liver.

Berrendo Creek had no reports from anglers this week. Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on this property.

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 6.49 cfs.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the city of Alamogordo due to fire damage. It appears that the lake will be out of commission until later this year.

Fishing for catfish at Bosque Redondo Lake was fair using nightcrawler worms. Fishing for bluegill was good using nightcrawler worms.

Bottomless Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for largemouth bass at Brantley Lake was fair using wacky rigged Senko worms. Fishing for catfish was fair using nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for catfish at Carlsbad Municipal Lake was fair using worms.

Chaparral Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Eunice Lake was slow to fair using stink bait.

Green Meadow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Greene Acres Lake was good using chicken liver and cut shad bait.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was fair using peach PowerBait. Fishing for bass was fair to good using worms.

Fishing for catfish at Jal Lake was fair using hot dogs.

Lake Van had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Oasis Park Lake was fair to good using hot dogs and worms.

Streamflow on the Pecos River below Sumner Lake on Monday morning was 1,120 cfs.

Perch Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for rainbow trout on the Rio Bonito was good using worms.

Rock Lake Hatchery Kids’ Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Ruidoso River at Hollywood on Monday morning was 7.97 cfs.

The boat ramp at Santa Rosa Lake is temporarily closed for water release.

Sumner Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Timberon Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.