 AP source: USC, UCLA in process of joining Big Ten - Albuquerque Journal

AP source: USC, UCLA in process of joining Big Ten

By Ralph D. Russo and Eric Olson / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

UCLA and Southern California are planning to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten Conference in a seismic change that could lead to another major realignment of college sports.

A person who has been briefed on the discussions between USC, UCLA and the Big Ten said the schools have taken steps to request an invitation to join the conference. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the schools’ talks with the Big Ten have not been made public.

The move would come as soon as 2024, after the Pac-12’s current media rights contracts with Fox and ESPN expire, and increase the size of the Big Ten to 16 schools.

The decision by the Los Angeles schools — two of the NCAA’s most decorated athletic programs — comes almost a year after Oklahoma and Texas formally accepted invitations to join the Southeastern Conference in July 2025.

The Big Ten would become the first conference to stretch from the Atlantic to the Pacific and would build on previous expansion into the nation’s largest media markets.

Big Ten leadership, including the council of presidents and chancellors, would still have to sign off on extending an invitation to the two schools.

The Big Ten has expanded twice in recent years, with Nebraska joining in 2011 and Maryland and Rutgers in 2014.

USC and UCLA fit the Big Ten’s academic profile. Both schools are among the 65 members of the Association of American Universities, which is made up of top research universities. All Big Ten schools except Nebraska are members.

The move to the Big Ten would greatly enhance USC and UCLA’s revenues.

The Pac-12 distributed only $19.8 million per school in fiscal year 2021, by far the least among Power 5 conferences. The Big Ten’s per-school distribution was $46.1 million, second only to the Southeastern Conference’s $54.6 million.

The Pac-12 has had difficulty getting its conference television network untracked while the Big Ten Network is the most established of the conference networks.

USC and UCLA would be taking a step up in football, both in visibility and competition.

“Pac-12 After Dark” televised games that kick off in the middle to late evenings in most of the country have made it difficult for the conference to get exposure. The Pac-12 has had teams in the College Football Playoff just twice — Oregon (2014 season) and Washington (2016).

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Home » Sports » AP source: USC, UCLA in process of joining Big Ten

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Fish and Wildlife changes Mexican wolf management
ABQnews Seeker
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service ... The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Thursday finalized rules that change how the federal agency manages the endangered Mexican gray wolf.   The changes ...
2
Supreme Court: Biden can end Trump-era asylum policy
ABQnews Seeker
The Supreme Court said Thursday the ... The Supreme Court said Thursday the Biden administration can scrap a Trump-era immigration policy that was at the center of efforts to deter asylum-seekers, ...
3
PRC orders customer rate credit for San Juan shutdown
ABQnews Seeker
PNM accused of trying to 'cheat' ... PNM accused of trying to 'cheat' customers out of coal-plant savings
4
A 'locked door ... opened'
ABQnews Seeker
Officials, conservation groups celebrate expansion of ... Officials, conservation groups celebrate expansion of NM Game and Fish Marquez Wildlife Management Area
5
Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions
ABQnews Seeker
In a blow to the fight ... In a blow to the fight against climate change, the Supreme Court on Thursday limited how the nation's main anti-air pollution law can be ...
6
Ethics officer clears former CYFD officials
ABQnews Seeker
No personal benefit found in awarding ... No personal benefit found in awarding of no-bid contract to California firm
7
Developer plans shipping container food hall for Rio Rancho
ABQnews Seeker
Margarita Hill will have eight tenants, ... Margarita Hill will have eight tenants, with a focus on local vendors, and incorporate green space
8
Initial round of rebate checks sent to NM taxpayers
ABQnews Seeker
Relief aims to target inflation, gas ... Relief aims to target inflation, gas prices
9
Rep. Louis agrees to plea deal in DWI case
ABQnews Seeker
Other charges dropped after proof of ... Other charges dropped after proof of insurance, registration provided
10
Jose Armas: 1944-2022: Activist and scholar stood on his ...
ABQnews Seeker
Daughter notes her father 'knew what ... Daughter notes her father 'knew what he stood for' without compromise