 Mountain West bestows rare honor on Ruggiero - Albuquerque Journal

Mountain West bestows rare honor on Ruggiero

By ABQJournal News Staff

Janice Ruggiero, recently retired Deputy Athletic Director for Internal Affairs at the University of New Mexico, has been named as a recipient of the Mountain West’s Dr. Albert C. Yates Distinguished Service Award.

Janice Ruggiero

Along with Ruggiero, late longtime athletic communications leader Lawrence Fan of San Jose State also was named as a winner of the award.

They become the 13th and 14th winners in the league’s 23-year history.

The award goes to an individual who “has served, supported and promoted the goals and ideals of the Mountain West or a member institution; an individual who, through personal effort and dedication, has enhanced the ability of the conference and/or its member institutions to provide a positive experience for the student-athletes enrolled at any member institution,” the league said in a statement.

Ruggiero is the fourth UNM administrator to earn the honor, following Breda Bova in 2013-14, Rudy Davalos in 2005-06, and Linda Estes, the first winner in 1999-2000.

Ruggiero retired in January after a 32-year career as an administrator at UNM, and that followed a three-year career on the Lobo women’s basketball team.

In 2017, she served as the interim AD after Paul Krebs left the department in turmoil — he eventually was charged on seven felony counts in connection with a golf trip to Scotland in 2015 that was paid for, in part, with university funds — and before the hiring of current AD Eddie Nuñez later that year.

“From her time as a student-athlete to her time in administration, Janice’s love for her home has always shown in her passion towards everything she has done,” Nuñez said in a statement from UNM. “In her 30-plus years at UNM Athletics one thing that has remained as her guiding light, and it’s her dedication is her true commitment to the student-athletes.”

In 2015 College AD named Ruggiero, who played basketball at Eldorado before she played at UNM, one of the Top 10 Senior Woman Administrators in college athletics.

“I love (UNM) and my home state of New Mexico, and I am forever grateful for the people I’ve met along the way. I am proud to be a Lobo for Life,” said Ruggiero, per UNM.

Since her retirement from Athletics, Ruggiero moved over to the UNM Foundation.

Home » From the newspaper » Mountain West bestows rare honor on Ruggiero

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Mountain West bestows rare honor on Ruggiero
Featured Sports
Janice Ruggiero, recently retired Deputy Athletic ... Janice Ruggiero, recently retired Deputy Athletic Director for Internal Affairs at the University of New Mexico, has been named as a recipient of the ...
2
'Breaking Bad' stars Cranston, Paul coming to Isotopes Park
ABQnews Seeker
Walter White and Jesse Pinkman will ... Walter White and Jesse Pinkman will be back in Albuquerque, together again, and taking in an Albuquerque Isotopes game.
3
Jenkins heaps praise on Lobo newcomers
College
K.J. Jenkins, one of the Lobos' ... K.J. Jenkins, one of the Lobos' three co-captains last season, gives us his thoughts on the new faces on the UNM roster.
4
Lobo Kuac tries to be patient as he recovers ...
ABQnews Seeker
The longest tenured Lobo player is ... The longest tenured Lobo player is having his patience tested as he recovers from injury and isn't yet a full participant in summer workouts.
5
Title IX, The Coach: Ciccarello got girls track up ...
Featured Sports
It's a fact that Norma Sims, ... It's a fact that Norma Sims, Manzano High School's athletic director from 1975-89, hired Jim Ciccare ...
6
Farmington's Gonzalez named Gatorade track and field athlete of ...
Featured Sports
Kayden Gonzalez of Farmington High was ... Kayden Gonzalez of Farmington High was named the 2021-22 Gatorade New Mexico Boys track & field athlete of the year on Wednesday. The 5-foot-10, ...
7
Isotopes continue homer trend in grand fashion
Featured Sports
The Isotopes have hit a PCL-leading ... The Isotopes have hit a PCL-leading 112 homers this season, but also allowed a Triple-A high 130 long balls.
8
Lobo hoops: Youth have their moments at Pitino basketball ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lobo players and young Lobo fans ... Lobo players and young Lobo fans filled the Pit on Tuesday as part of the first Richard Pitino youth basketball camp at UNM.
9
Lobo football: Preseason media give love to lots of ...
College
The college football offseason is full ... The college football offseason is full of preseason rankings, all-conference team pick ...