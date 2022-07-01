Faces only a (dog) mom could love

Jeneda Benally of Flagstaff, Ariz., poses for a photo with her dog Mr. Happy Face, the winner of the 2022 World's Ugliest Dog competition on Friday, June 24, in Petaluma, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron) From left, Scotch Haley of Pleasant Hill, Calif., with his dog Monkey; Jeneda Benally of Flagstaff, Ariz., with her dog Mr. Happy Face; and Ann Lewis of Coos Bay, Ore., with her dog Wild Thing, are the winners of the 2022 World's Ugliest Dog competition in Petaluma, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron) Judge Mamrie Hart reacts to Monkey, a dog from Pleasant Hill, Calif., at the World's Ugliest Dog competition on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Petaluma, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron) Josie, a dog from Tucson, Ariz., awaits her turn on the stage at the World's Ugliest Dog competition on Friday, June 24, 2022. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron) Morita, a Mexican hairless, takes a treat from handler Yvonne Morones while standing on the judges' table at the World's Ugliest Dog competition on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Petaluma, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron) Ann Lewis of Coos Bay, Ore. holds her dog Wild Thing, at the World's Ugliest Dog competition, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Petaluma, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron) China Su, a pug rescued from China, awaits her turn on the stage at the World's Ugliest Dog competition on Friday, June 24, 2022. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron) Contestants and their handlers line the stage at the 2022 World's Ugliest Dog competition in Petaluma, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron) Scotch Haley of Pleasant Hill, Calif. holds up Monkey, his entry in the World's Ugliest Dog competition on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Petaluma, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron) Monkey is scrutinized by the judges at the World's Ugliest Dog competition, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Petaluma, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron) Canine contestants and their handlers await the start of judging at the World's Ugliest Dog competition on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Petaluma, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron) Jeneda Benally of Flagstaff, Ariz. poses for a photo with her dog Mr. Happy Face, the winner of the 2022 World's Ugliest Dog competition, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Petaluma, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron) Canine contestants and their handlers await the start of judging at the World's Ugliest Dog competition on Friday, June 24, 2022. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron) Prev 1 of 13 Next

The new ugliest dog in the world is a hairless Chinese crested-Chihuahua mix named Mr. Happy Face, who was entered in last Friday’s contest on a whim.

Mr. Happy Face and his owner, Jeneda Benally, won the $1,500 grand prize and a trip to New York to be on NBC’s “Today.”

Benally, who lives in Flagstaff, Arizona, and part time at the Navajo Nation, was in California to record a pilot of her new radio show about indigenous youth. She brought some of the youth, and one pointed out the Ugliest Dog in the World contest in Petaluma, and urged her to enter.

When first looking to adopt, Benally’s initial choice had been adopted 5 minutes before she arrived at the shelter. So, she asked for the “oldest and most unadoptable dog” and they brought out Mr. Happy Face. The veterinarian gave Mr. Happy Face six weeks to live, but Benally has had him for nearly 10 months.

“I said, ‘I’m going to give him the best life I can,'” Benally said. “I wanted to return the love I was feeling from him.”

— Tribune News Service