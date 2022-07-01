Faces only a (dog) mom could love

The new ugliest dog in the world is a hairless Chinese crested-Chihuahua mix named Mr. Happy Face, who was entered in last Friday’s contest on a whim.
Mr. Happy Face and his owner, Jeneda Benally, won the $1,500 grand prize and a trip to New York to be on NBC’s “Today.”
Benally, who lives in Flagstaff, Arizona, and part time at the Navajo Nation, was in California to record a pilot of her new radio show about indigenous youth. She brought some of the youth, and one pointed out the Ugliest Dog in the World contest in Petaluma, and urged her to enter.
When first looking to adopt, Benally’s initial choice had been adopted 5 minutes before she arrived at the shelter. So, she asked for the “oldest and most unadoptable dog” and they brought out Mr. Happy Face. The veterinarian gave Mr. Happy Face six weeks to live, but Benally has had him for nearly 10 months.
“I said, ‘I’m going to give him the best life I can,'” Benally said. “I wanted to return the love I was feeling from him.”