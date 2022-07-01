 Faces only a (dog) mom could love - Albuquerque Journal

Faces only a (dog) mom could love

By Tribune News Service

The new ugliest dog in the world is a hairless Chinese crested-Chihuahua mix named Mr. Happy Face, who was entered in last Friday’s contest on a whim.

Mr. Happy Face and his owner, Jeneda Benally, won the $1,500 grand prize and a trip to New York to be on NBC’s “Today.”

Benally, who lives in Flagstaff, Arizona, and part time at the Navajo Nation, was in California to record a pilot of her new radio show about indigenous youth. She brought some of the youth, and one pointed out the Ugliest Dog in the World contest in Petaluma, and urged her to enter.

When first looking to adopt, Benally’s initial choice had been adopted 5 minutes before she arrived at the shelter. So, she asked for the “oldest and most unadoptable dog” and they brought out Mr. Happy Face. The veterinarian gave Mr. Happy Face six weeks to live, but Benally has had him for nearly 10 months.

“I said, ‘I’m going to give him the best life I can,'” Benally said. “I wanted to return the love I was feeling from him.”

— Tribune News Service

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Faces only a (dog) mom could love

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Project studies language in infants, toddlers
ABQnews Seeker
Youth Development Inc., a New-Mexico-based youth ... Youth Development Inc., a New-Mexico-based youth and family service organization, is partnering with LENA Grow and the University of New Mexico Evaluation Lab to ...
2
Boom! How to help your pets on July 4
ABQnews Seeker
Shelter from the bombardment is essential, ... Shelter from the bombardment is essential, as is a compelling, canine-specific activity
3
NM Supreme Court upholds 2021 release of alleged serial ...
ABQnews Seeker
DA's office laments state's 'broken revolving-door ... DA's office laments state's 'broken revolving-door system' for crime
4
Getting down to basics for needy children
ABQnews Seeker
Undies for Everyone helps supply underserved ... Undies for Everyone helps supply underserved children in APQ and across the country
5
Man charged in ABQ rape while awaiting trial in ...
ABQnews Seeker
All three cases against him stem ... All three cases against him stem from a six-month period in 2021
6
Española's Anna C. Martinez named Albuquerque's sixth Poet Laureate
ABQnews Seeker
She will serve a two-year term ... She will serve a two-year term beginning July 1 and will lead a community outreach project
7
APD hopes to expand its Digital Intelligence Team
ABQnews Seeker
The team of three uses social ... The team of three uses social media, phone data and more to help solve crimes
8
Fish and Wildlife changes wolf management
ABQnews Seeker
US agency restricts permits to relocate, ... US agency restricts permits to relocate, kill Mexican wolves
9
Petition to NM high court seeks probe of Trump ...
ABQnews Seeker
Request to Supreme Court asks for ... Request to Supreme Court asks for action in fake electors case