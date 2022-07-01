 NM Supreme Court upholds 2021 release of alleged serial burglar - Albuquerque Journal

NM Supreme Court upholds 2021 release of alleged serial burglar

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

District court judges acted properly when they ordered the release of a burglary suspect while awaiting trial, the New Mexico Supreme Court found in an opinion issued Thursday.

The state’s highest court issued the opinion in the case of a 20-year-old man at the center of a yearslong legal battle over pretrial detention.

Jesse Mascareno-Haidle (MDC)

Jesse Mascareno-Haidle faces multiple counts of residential burglary, unlawful taking of a vehicle and other crimes.

He has remained in the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center since October 2021. No trials have been scheduled in those cases.

The 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office twice tried to detain Mascareno-Haidle in February 2021 after his arrest for two residential burglaries.

But two district court judges rejected both attempts to detain him. District Attorney Raúl Torrez’s office appealed those rulings.

The Supreme Court on Thursday found that prosecutors “failed to make any argument to the district court judge that no release conditions could be imposed that would reasonably protect the safety of any other person or the community,” Justice Michael E. Vigil wrote in the unanimous opinion.

Reaction came swiftly Thursday from those on both sides of the issue.

“Today’s ruling only confirms what has already been clear to the public for some time – New Mexico’s broken revolving-door system must be addressed by the Legislature,” said Lauren Rodriguez, spokeswoman for the District Attorney’s Office.

“While we respect the Court’s interpretation of the current law, we do not believe that New Mexico voters intended for defendants like Mascareno-Haidle to be released when they approved bail reform in 2016,” Rodriguez said.

Mascareno-Haidle’s attorney, Noah Gelb, cheered the ruling.

“The opinion makes clear that when the state seeks to strip away someone’s liberty before trial and conviction, it must actually produce some evidence,” Gelb said. “An unsupported allegation isn’t enough.”

A constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2016 reforming the state’s bail-bond system allowed prosecutors to seek to detain someone charged with a felony if they prove both that the person is dangerous and that no conditions of release can protect the public.

Mascareno-Haidle initially was charged with a pair of home burglaries in October and November 2020. But prosecutors argued that he had confessed to participating in more than 26 other late-night burglaries when people were asleep in their homes.

After his release, Mascareno-Haidle again was arrested in October 2021 after students at Rio Grande High School told an officer that someone was breaking into cars in the parking lot.

He is charged with burglary of a vehicle, resisting or evading an officer and attempting to commit a felony in that case.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » NM Supreme Court upholds 2021 release of alleged serial burglar

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
NM Supreme Court upholds 2021 release of alleged serial ...
ABQnews Seeker
DA's office laments state's 'broken revolving-door ... DA's office laments state's 'broken revolving-door system' for crime
2
Fish and Wildlife changes wolf management
ABQnews Seeker
US agency restricts permits to relocate, ... US agency restricts permits to relocate, kill Mexican wolves
3
Petition to NM high court seeks probe of Trump ...
ABQnews Seeker
Request to Supreme Court asks for ... Request to Supreme Court asks for action in fake electors case
4
Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions
ABQnews Seeker
In a blow to the fight ... In a blow to the fight against climate change, the Supreme Court on Thursday limited how the nation's main anti-air pollution law can be ...
5
APD hopes to expand its Digital Intelligence Team
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Police Department hopes to ... The Albuquerque Police Department hopes to more than double its unit devoted to helping solve violent crimes through online sleuthing. The three-person Digital Intelligence ...
6
Supreme Court: Biden can end Trump-era asylum policy
ABQnews Seeker
The Supreme Court said Thursday the ... The Supreme Court said Thursday the Biden administration can scrap a Trump-era immigration policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. ...
7
PRC orders customer rate credit for San Juan shutdown
ABQnews Seeker
PNM accused of trying to 'cheat' ... PNM accused of trying to 'cheat' customers out of coal-plant savings
8
Developer plans shipping container food hall for Rio Rancho
ABQnews Seeker
Margarita Hill will have eight tenants, ... Margarita Hill will have eight tenants, with a focus on local vendors, and incorporate green space
9
Initial round of rebate checks sent to NM taxpayers
ABQnews Seeker
Relief aims to target inflation, gas ... Relief aims to target inflation, gas prices