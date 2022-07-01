 Getting down to basics for needy children - Albuquerque Journal

Getting down to basics for needy children

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

The packages from Undies for Everyone help to address underwear security by providing undies to over 150,000 underserved children across the country. (Courtesy of Undies for Everyone)

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Rabbi Amy Weiss knows that, when it comes to children and poverty, there’s a huge gap to fill.

It’s the main reason Weiss started the nonprofit Undies for Everyone (UFE), which exclusively addresses underwear security by providing underwear to more than 150,000 underserved children across the country.

The nonprofit, which is based in Texas, made Albuquerque one of its 17 cities across the country where it has a hand in making the impact.

Weiss works with the Children, Youth and Families Department – Children’s Wellness Center, as well as Albuquerque Public Schools’ McKinney-Vento Homeless program.

Rabbi Amy Weiss is the founder of Undies for Everyone.

“We’ve been serving Albuquerque since 2021,” Weiss said. “There’s a huge need everywhere. The poverty level is ridiculous and, when we were looking for new cities to work with, we thought Albuquerque would be a good place to help out. We’re giving (to) 8,440 kids and they each get seven pairs of underwear. That’s a total of 59,080.”

Weiss was honored recently as a CNN Hero for the work she’s been doing for 10 years with the nonprofit.

Since its launch in 2012, UFE has provided over 2 million pairs of underwear to students living in poverty or crisis across 17 cities in the U.S.

“I started Undies for Everyone after realizing how many children in my community did not have access to new underwear, it’s as simple as that,” Weiss said. “Ten years later, through the vision of my incredible board and leadership team, Undies for Everyone now serves communities throughout the country, helping kids stay in school and reach their potential.”

Weiss said underwear is a rarely provided supply for students experiencing crisis or living in poverty – it’s one of the most requested, but least often purchased.

With the help of partners, volunteers and donors, UFE helps alleviate the burden of underwear insecurity for children by providing a week’s worth of undies.

It remains the nation’s only nonprofit to exclusively provide new underwear to students around the country.

UFE has 47 partners across the U.S. distributing underwear to kids in crisis, including Boys and Girls Clubs, school district homeless departments, Child Protective Services and pediatric mobile clinics. The organization is distributing 1.1 million pairs of undies this year – impacting more than 157,000 children.

“When you step back and take a look at it all, the need has always been there,” she says. “This is one way that we’re able to help. As we expand, we see more and more children that are in need. Being in Albuquerque, we’ve helped make an impact and there’s so much further to go.”

The Journal continues “The Good News File,” a series of uplifting stories in partnership with KOAT-TV and KKOB Radio. The Journal will publish a “Good News” feature the first Friday of the month, KOAT-TV will present its feature each second Friday and KKOB each third Friday.

More info
Go to undiesforeveryone.org/cities/albuquerque to learn more about the group or to donate.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Getting down to basics for needy children

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
NM Supreme Court upholds 2021 release of alleged serial ...
ABQnews Seeker
DA's office laments state's 'broken revolving-door ... DA's office laments state's 'broken revolving-door system' for crime
2
Getting down to basics for needy children
ABQnews Seeker
Undies for Everyone helps supply underserved ... Undies for Everyone helps supply underserved children in APQ and across the country
3
Man charged in ABQ rape while awaiting trial in ...
ABQnews Seeker
All three cases against him stem ... All three cases against him stem from a six-month period in 2021
4
Española's Anna C. Martinez named Albuquerque's sixth Poet Laureate
ABQnews Seeker
She will serve a two-year term ... She will serve a two-year term beginning July 1 and will lead a community outreach project
5
APD hopes to expand its Digital Intelligence Team
ABQnews Seeker
The team of three uses social ... The team of three uses social media, phone data and more to help solve crimes
6
Fish and Wildlife changes wolf management
ABQnews Seeker
US agency restricts permits to relocate, ... US agency restricts permits to relocate, kill Mexican wolves
7
Petition to NM high court seeks probe of Trump ...
ABQnews Seeker
Request to Supreme Court asks for ... Request to Supreme Court asks for action in fake electors case
8
Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions
ABQnews Seeker
Decision could complicate government efforts to ... Decision could complicate government efforts to combat climate change
9
Supreme Court: Biden can end Trump-era asylum policy
ABQnews Seeker
The Supreme Court said Thursday the ... The Supreme Court said Thursday the Biden administration can scrap a Trump-era immigration policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. ...