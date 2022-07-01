 Man charged in ABQ rape while awaiting trial in similar cases - Albuquerque Journal

Man charged in ABQ rape while awaiting trial in similar cases

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

A man on court-ordered supervision, and awaiting trial in kidnapping and rape cases in McKinley County, was charged last week in a 2021 incident where he allegedly beat and raped a woman in Northeast Albuquerque.

All three cases against Bryant Anyangwe stem from a six-month period in 2021.

Bryant Anyangwe (MDC)

In the most recent, the 31-year-old man was charged June 24 with kidnapping and criminal sexual penetration in a Nov. 4, 2021, incident.

Lauren Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, said Anyangwe was supposed to be wearing a court-supervised ankle monitor in the McKinley County cases.

“For some reason unknown to us,” Anyangwe was taken off GPS before the Albuquerque incident, she said. Prosecutors in McKinley County could not be reached Wednesday.

Police responded around midnight to a reported rape, and met the 911 caller at Menaul and Broadway NE, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. The woman told police her attacker was circling the area and pointed to a Chrysler 300.

When police approached, the driver parked and ran off on foot; he eluded officers, but the car was registered to Anyangwe. The woman told police a man picked her up from the Downs Casino and took her to his apartment – she agreed “to get out of the cold.”

She said that when the man got “touchy,” she told him to stop and he became angry, according to the complaint. The woman told police the man drove her to the area where she was found, and attacked and raped her outside the car.

Anyangwe called 911 at 2 a.m. to report that a woman pepper-sprayed him when he wouldn’t pay her for sex, according to the complaint. He told police he picked up the woman at a bus stop and took her to his place, where they had sex.

Police said Anyangwe told them he caught the woman smoking methamphetamine and tried to drop her off. He said she asked for money, pepper-sprayed him and took his wallet near Menaul and Broadway.

Anyangwe told police he didn’t feel safe driving after being pepper-sprayed and left his car, denying that he ran from police, according to the complaint. When asked if he tried to hire the woman for sex, Anyangwe said he was “too pretty” to pay for sex and it was consensual.

Police said he did not show apparent signs of having been pepper-sprayed, while a medical exam found bruises across the woman’s body, along with signs of rape.

Court records show Anyangwe is awaiting trial in two 2021 cases out of McKinley County.

He is charged in a June 11 incident after allegedly taking a woman’s phone and not letting her out of his car when she refused to have sex with him near Gallup during a road trip, according to court records. Anyangwe declined to speak with investigators during that arrest.

Anyangwe is also charged in an Oct. 26 incident after allegedly beating and raping a woman in his car on a back road near the Fire Rock Casino in Church Rock, according to court records. The woman picked Anyangwe out of a photo lineup, telling police the incident left her “sad, scared, depressed, hopeless and (with) bad anxiety.”

